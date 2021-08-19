Sprawling station comes with a carbon farming deal in place

The sprawling 121,810ha Avenel Station has come onto the market with a carbon farming deal already in place.



Avenel is located 150km north of Broken Hill in NSW adjacent the South Australian border and is expected to sell for about $20 million along with stock, plant and equipment.

The station includes holdings known as Avenel, Mt Westwood, Joulnie and Teilta.



Avenel has a long pastoral history.



It was once included in the huge Corona station, a holding owned by the cattle king Sir Sidney Kidman (1917 -1929) and Avenel, Joulnie and Teilta were previously owned and managed by Jack Scobie.



On Avenel's borders is about 25km of the famous dog fence, between the station and Quinyambie.



The station has a carrying capacity of 25,000 DSE and has been extensively improved.



Owners include Geoff Allan, a former jackaroo at the station during the early 1980's, who developed a deep passion for the country.



In a classic tale, Mr Allan was able to buy the station he worked on 23 years later, together with former banker, friend and fellow Dookie Agricultural College graduate Joe Green, media executive, the late Ken Catlow, inaugural chairman Ian Milnes and selected investors.



The current owners have made substantial improvements and conducted a comprehensive replacement program after taking possession.



The rejuvenation has seen the installation of troughs, tanks (including back up tanks), poly-pipe and water connectivity, yards with dust suppression, fencing, dams with a recent desilting program and even a desalination plant for the Avenel Homestead.



There are ample accommodation options and improvements across the station.

The ability to best capture, use, and move water has been a focus for the owners.



Past and present wells, dams and bores number 60 and the country from Teilta to Avenel to the South Australian border provides approximately 4856ha of flood out country.



There are two lakes on the holding providing an opportunity to water ski for those inclined after the rains.

In addition to the strategic water flow, the acquisition of Mt Westwood in 2011 has provided optimal paddock sizes to assist in stock management and allow for regeneration, at certain stages.

The sale includes the first option to the highest bidder of approximately 200 Angus and Angus-Hereford cows, calved and calving and approximately 8275 mixed age ewes.



Adult ewes have been joined to Old Ashrose rams and 6500 are currently lambing.



Mr Allan said the sheep are large-framed, robust and sound animals, ideal for the country.



He said they were good woolcutters, the best result included 503 bales and Adrian Flint has been classing the mob for 13 years.

Independent experts were engaged to provide an assessment of biological carbon sequestration in 2019.



This led to investors entering arrangements to benefit from emission reduction programs without a major impact on the station's carrying capacity.



Avenel chairman Joe Green said the move to regenerate parts of the station and forecast 165,000 ACCU's over 10 years had underwritten a strong income opportunity from doing so, which he believed would appeal to a diverse range of buyers.

Elders agent Adam Chilcott said: "Avenel is an exceptionally well improved and well-run property. the current ownership group have taken great pride as custodians of the land and balanced utilisation and regeneration to ultimately achieve the best results for and from the country during a range of seasonal conditions.

"Additionally, the inclusion of stock in the sale process is an absolute luxury in the current market, and makes this an ideal offering, in its class."



The sale process is being conducted in two stages with first round offers closing September 17 with a second stage to follow.

For further information contact Mr Chilcott on 0447 710 484 or adam.chilcott@elders.com.au

