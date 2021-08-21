New Love Lupins campaign launched

A CAMPAIGN to promote the nutritional benefits of lupins kicked off last week to help increase demand for lupins as food, providing value-add opportunities for Western Australian lupin growers.

The Grains & Legumes Nutrition Council with joint funding from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and the Grain Industry Association of WA, has been running the Love Lupins national campaign.



An online information portal has also been set up which highlights the health benefits of lupins, local lupin stockists and links to a new lupin recipe e-book.

DPIRD agribusiness food and trade acting executive director Nijaz Brkich said the campaign aimed to encourage more people to consider lupins as a food product, facilitating business growth, value-adding and increased employment in WA.

"Radio advertisements have been produced and there will be digital advertising in select IGA stores," Mr Brkich said.

"Lupins are a relatively little-known legume, offering big nutrition benefits - they're one of the richest sources of plant-based protein and contain high levels of dietary fibre and other essential nutrients.

"They have the potential to lower cholesterol levels, improve glycaemic control and gut health."

Lupins are versatile and are available in many different formats including flakes, splits, flour, kibble and semolina.

Having a similar taste and texture to field peas, lupins can be added to smoothies, porridge, soups, salads, granola, muesli, bliss balls and snack bars.

Mr Brkich said stimulating demand for lupins as a food ingredient could benefit WA growers, diversify market opportunities and encourage more value adding and product development within the industry in WA.

"Although lupins for food is a small niche market, with strong demand for plant protein globally, it could be a future driver of growth in the WA lupin industry in the long term," he said.

"About 80 per cent of Australia's lupins are grown in the WA grainbelt and this is a big opportunity to value-add to our production and encourage more people to enjoy healthy lupin- based products."