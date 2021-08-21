Stations mark family's first purchase into agriculture

THE Gaglioti family's purchase of the Maroonah and Mangaroon stations, near Ashburton, marked its first venture into agriculture for about $3.5 million.

Known for its Total Concrete company, based at Hillarys, Chad Gaglioti said they had been looking for a property in the pastoral sector for about five or six years.

"We always had our sights set on the pastoral sector," said Mr Gaglioti, who purchased the stations with his parents Joe and Giulia and older brother Justin.

"We felt that the pastoral lifestyle and business fitted us best.

"We've always been interested in agriculture and the pastoral industry and we have friends in the pastoral industry, who are just down the road and have been a huge support for us and acted as a sounding board."

Mr Gaglioti previously worked in the WA marine industry and his brother was involved in the family's concreting business, but they wanted to "try something a bit different".

The stations, which span 307,012 hectares, were quite rundown when the family acquired them about three months ago.

"We were looking for a property that needed some work, because construction and restoring infrastructure was always going to come naturally easy to us," he said.

"It's all about adaptability."

The family's focus has been on restoring the property before increasing stocking numbers.

Mr Gaglioti said the priority had been restoring the fencing, watering points and infrastructure before they start increasing stocking numbers.

"The properties were a bit neglected which was quite heat-breaking to see, but it's been a rewarding challenge restoring them," he said.

"We've learnt a lot in the past three months and I'm sure there'll be more to learn."

Mr Gaglioti said currently a couple of hundred head of cattle were on the properties which were left from the last muster before they were sold.

"We need to fix up the fences and watering points before we can think about running more cattle," he said.

"The amount of cattle we add and when will depend on the season.

"We're thinking of running Droughtmasters as we know they work well here."

Not many pastoralists would experience such a strong first season and the Gagliotis have lucked out as many pastoral areas across the State had an exceptional wet season and even rainfall so far during the dry season, including Maroonah and Mangaroon.

"We have been so lucky with the rain we've had since being here and it's been quite overwhelming seeing the land restore itself," Mr Gaglioti said.

"In the past couple of months we have had about 20 or so millimetres and there have been little spurts of rain - it's been so surprising."