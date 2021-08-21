Farm in sought-after area up for auction

Price: Online auction via Openn Negotiation, with bidding closing on Tuesday, September 21

Location: Cunderdin/York

Area: 1165ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Rex Luers 0417 092 567





AN opportunity has arisen to purchase a quality, broadacre agricultural holding on the border of the shires of Cunderdin and York, which can be divided.

Belmunging offers quality, open, pliable, soft paddocks in well fertilised and ameliorated country, 35 kilometres east of York by sealed road and 21km south of Meckering.

The farm is set high in the landscape on the western and eastern portions running to the Mortlock South River system through the central area, with original timbers being mostly productive York gum and white gum.

Nearly 1900 tonnes of lime have been applied in the past six years.

The sellers have indicated 957 hectares are arable, including 240ha in pasture or lupins this season.

The fresh water supply on Belmunging is outstanding, with three quality, plentiful soaks, five fresh water dams and four operating windmills pumping from bores and soaks into a system of tanks and troughs across the property.

In addition, scheme water system is connected and feeds the house and sheds.

The standard of fencing is a credit to the sellers and the new owners can have full confidence in a livestock enterprise at Belmunging.

About 30km of fencing has been installed in recent years using mainly netting, galvanised posts and steel strainers and is of a very high standard.

Two modest homesteads include a two-bedroom stone cottage and a three-bedroom transportable home, both with evaporative air-conditioning.

Farm buildings include a four-stand shearing shed, sheep yards, workshop, general purpose shed hay shed and 25,000 litre boomsprayer fill tank.

The farm has three road frontages, including the sealed Goldfields Road and a well-formed farm road running east-west through the property, ensuring easy access for heavy farm machinery and ease of livestock movement.

The farm can be divided into the following parcels:

Belmunging of 812ha has two homesteads, a four-stand shearing shed and yards, workshop, general purpose shed, hay shed, 25,000L boomsprayer fill tank, silo and overhead fuel tanks.

There's scheme water connected, as well as two soaks, three dams and two windmills ensuring a quality fresh water supply.

The arable area is 619ha.

Belmunging West of 353ha consists of five easy working, open paddocks of mostly York gum country.

It is has Warding Road frontage and adjoins the Belmunging parcel.

This portion has outstanding supply of natural freshwater pumped by two windmills on bores across the property and two quality dams.

The arable area is 338ha.

Quality broadacre country is well sought-after and Belmunging is being offered for sale by genuine sellers.