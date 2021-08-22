Endless possibilities with diverse offering

Price: From $600,000

Location: South Bodallin

Area: 43.22ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Will Morris 0448 415 537

Jacqui Burton 0498 457 539





THIS is a brilliant opportunity for the smart buyer.

With three well-sized family homes in a beautiful bush setting, the property is about 10 kilometres from the Great Eastern Highway, with the potential to bring in $40,000 plus per annum in rental returns.

Each house is secluded, offering peace and privacy and one is already leased at $300 per week.

Two of the houses have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the third house is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence with a worker's bathroom in the laundry.

All homes are ample in size and have ducted evaporative cooling and wood fired heating installed.

The property also has various large sheds, water tanks and plenty of room for parking trucks, caravans and other vehicles.

The possibilities are endless - rent all the houses, run a farm stay/bed and breakfast, lease to a freight company or simply enjoy it for yourself and your family and run a few sheep, cattle or horses.

This is the ultimate package that could provide a beautiful country lifestyle and fund your retirement.

What are you waiting for?