Strong turnout for machinery auction

A METICULOUSLY maintained catalogue of small farm machinery and a big turnout of buyers combined for a successful result at the Nunn family's clearing sale on-property at Hopeland on August 14.

The sale, conducted by S & C Livestock, saw 85 lots go under the hammer of guest auctioneers Bradley Kammann and Jay MacDonald and with more than 300 people in attendance and 220 buyers registered, there was plenty of atmosphere and bidding competition to see a complete clearance at auction with the exception of a few sundries.

S & C Livestock principal Phil Petricevich said the sale exceeded expectations and thanked the Nunn family for entrusting them to conduct the sale and all buyers and underbidders for their support.

"The State has been shut up a fair bit with wet weather and COVID lately and we were fortunate to have really nice weather on the day which all combined for a good opportunity for people to come out and enjoy the day," Mr Petricevich said.

"There was plenty of pre-sale enquiry and we received lots of favourable comments on the presentation of the items and the sale in general.

"It's a credit to Ian the way he maintains his equipment with most items in showroom condition.

"The line-up of equipment looked terrific and sold strongly, but there was the odd bargain to be found also."

Mr Nunn generously donated the sale proceeds from several of his handmade wire art pieces totalling more than a $1000 to the Serpentine Bush Fire Brigade.

These two wagon wheels were knocked down for $3500 at the Nunn family's clearing sale at Hopeland.

Serpentine Bush Fire Brigade volunteers assisted with event parking.

The sale's top-priced item was a 2008 Massey Ferguson 3635 76 horsepower tractor (1918 hours) with a Trima quick release front end loader sold for $41,000 to Terry Ferguson, Wonnerup.

One lot earlier Jan Buttfield, Serpentine, bid the next highest price of $16,000 for a 2008 Kubota RTV900 4X4 diesel farm utility vehicle (518 hours).

A Conner Shea three-point linkage coulter disc seeder was snapped up by Papillon Holdings, Menora, for $12,000, while Durawah Livestock outlaid $11,500 for a Hustler SL700 two-bale hay feeder.

Other items of interest include a 2018 Bobcat XRS Pro 20HP ride-on lawnmower that sold to J'Lacy Park for $8400, D Petley paid $7000 for a set of Breviglieri 404 MEK100 power harrows and a towable Bushranger 30-tonne log splitter sold for $2900 to an AWN Livestock account.

But it was a pair of wooden wagon wheels in excellent condition which showed they were a sought after item when they ignited a bidding war before being knocked down for $3500.