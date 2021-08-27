Small wool production increase forecast

FAVOURABLE seasonal conditions have caused the Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee (AWPFC) to increase its forecast for Western Australia's production this season.

But the AWPFC's forecast this week of a 0.7 per cent WA increase in shorn wool production to 56.9 million kilograms, is the smallest forecast increase for the major wool-producing States in 2021-22.

Biggest wool producer New South Wales is forecast to lift wool production by 7pc to 106.1mkg, next biggest Victoria is forecast to lift production 5.8pc to 74.8mkg and South Australia's wool production is forecast to gain on WA's with a 5.6pc increase to 54.5mkg.

National wool production is forecast by the AWPFC to increase 5.2pc to 310mkg in 2021-22, compared to its first estimate of 2020-21 production of 294mkg and its final estimate of 2019-20 production of 284mkg.

Both the number of sheep shorn in 2021-22 - 69 million nationally - and the average cut per head - 4.49kg per head - are forecast to be up 3.3pc and 1.8pc respectively on first estimates for 2020-21.

AWPFC chairman Russell Pattinson said widespread rains throughout many key wool producing regions "augured well" for a good spring season.

"Widespread rainfall across many wool producing regions is expected to generate high pasture availability in spring when soil temperatures increase," Mr Pattinson said.

"Breeding ewes are reported to be in good condition in key regions with lambing and marking rates both expected to rise on the back of high scanning percentages."

Also, Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) sheep and lamb turn off data to the end of March showed a 19pc decrease in total turnoff compared with the same period in 2019-20 and the AWPFC expected decreased turnoff to continue as sheep producers seek to rebuild their flocks, Mr Pattinson said.

A combined Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) wool and sheepmeat survey in June found that 55pc of producers intended to maintain breeding ewe numbers, while 37pc intended to increase numbers.

But, the national flock remained at historically low levels, which will continue to constrain recovery in shorn wool production in the short term, the AWPFC pointed out.

The AWPFC drew on advice from six State committees, each of which included growers, brokers, private treaty merchants, sheep pregnancy scanners, representatives from State agriculture departments and the Australian Wool Testing Authority.

Data and input were also drawn from Australian Wool Exchange, wool exporters, The Australian Bureau of Statistics, Meat & Livestock Australia and the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences.

The full AWPFC report will be available on AWI's website from tomorrow.

State and national wool production committees will next meet mid December.