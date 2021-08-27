Wililoo stud wins Rabobank Group of Five

A NEW stud name will be added to the Rabobank Trophy for the best group of five after the Wise family's Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, won the award for the first time at this year's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale.

As in the past six years, the class was again open to a group of five sheep from the same stud and of the same shearing to attract strong entry numbers.

This year the team of five March shorn rams (three Poll Merinos and two Merinos) from the Wililoo stud, was one of eight teams standing before the judges for appraisal and their task to pick a winner wasn't easy, as there were some excellent groups in the line-up.

When the Wililoo team was announced the winner, judge Shayne Mackin, Kamballie stud, Tammin, said it was not a unanimous decision by the judges, but the Wililoo team was well and truly deserving of the award.

"They have quality right through the team of five rams and they are also a very even team," Mr Mackin said.

"They are five highly productive young rams and there are certainly some standout rams among them.

"They all also have very good growth for age."

The two Merino rams in the team were sired by Wililoo Hector and had wool figures of 17.7 micron, 2.8 SD and 99.9 per cent comfort factor (CF) and 19.9 micron, 2.8 SD and 99.8pc CF.

The three Poll sires in the team comprised two AI-bred by Willandra 447 and these had wool figures of 21.2 micron, 3.6 SD and 98.4pc CF and 21.4 micron, 3.2 SD and 99.0pc CF.

The final Poll ram in the team was by a Seymour Park sire and it carried wool figures of 20.0 micron, 2.6 SD and 99.6pc CF.

The team included the stud's junior champion and champion March shorn Poll Merino ram, which was also sashed the champion March shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram, its reserve champion March shorn strong wool Poll Merino ram which it sold in the sale for $18,000 and its reserve champion March shorn strong wool Merino ram.