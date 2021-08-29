Putting your best foot forward

MERINO wool is a natural fibre lauded for its organic qualities and ability to be woven into a vast array of different garments.

For one small Western Australian company, Merino wool is the perfect match for its sock production.

The Sock Factory, York, is the only sock manufacturer in WA and it uses Merino wool as its base product.

Phil Northern, wife Helen and son Paul run the business along with three other employees, making them as local and family-owned as possible.

"We have been manufacturing socks for 35 years," Mr Northern said.

"The retail store in York has been open for 10 years.

"Originally the plant and manufacturing were in Midvale.

"We shifted the plant from Midvale to York, 12 months ago."

This shift was influenced by COVID-19, but has turned out to be a highly beneficial move for the business, having its retail and manufacturing on the one site.

The Sock Factory York team mechanic, David Morley (left), accounts, Paula Schreuder, Helen, Phil and Paul Northern, in front of some of their sock supplies.

"It is a great tourist attraction having the retail and manufacturing side-by-side," Mr Northern said.

"People get to see exactly how the socks are made and the quality of the end product they are buying."

The socks themselves are 80 per cent Merino wool, with the remaining 20pc being nylon.

"The synthetics give the socks durability," Mr Northern said.

"Wool is a real high end, top quality product."

The business also stocks a large range of 100pc Merino wool products, as well as Merino and possum wool products, from brands such as Toorallie, Merino Snug and Lothlorian.

The business started supplying sporting clubs and schools and as demand evolved it has moved into the workwear and retail side of the business.

With this in mind Merino wool's natural comfort, insulation and moisture wicking qualities made it the ideal material for socks.

"We use fantastic Australian Merino quality wool," Mr Northern said.

The Sock Factory also stocks numerous exclusive 100pc Australian Merino and Merino and Possum blend brands and garments instore for women and men.

"With no Australian manufacturers of commercial yarn anymore, we have to source the yarn from overseas.

"We import the yarn from India and it is made from Australian Merino wool, they have done a fantastic job."

The Australian Merino wool yarn they use is sourced from the 20-22 micron range.

The quality of the socks is evident and is denoted by the repeat custom and comments made by customers.

"We have people coming in regularly buying the socks," Mr Northern said.

"They tell us they are the best socks they have ever had.

"Some say they have had a pair last for 10 years, literally."

Being the only sock manufacturer in WA, coupled with utilising Merino wool as the main material in production, means that The Sock Factory has a unique position in the market.

The manufacturing onsite has provided a real buzz with customers, who have been able to witness the production of the socks while visiting the retail outlet.

"The machinery is very intricate and finicky," Mr Northern said.

"We have a full-time mechanic to oversee the operation of the machines as they can be difficult to run."

The machines are all Italian made and the ones that the Merino socks are produced on are Busi Giovanni.

The machines do all the logo work on the socks, which includes the ability to print words and company logos.

Some of the regular socks available through the store have York WA printed on them or a woolly sheep logo.

"The machine does the logo work, it is knitted in the sock, not done after knitting is completed," Mr Northern said.

Some of their vast array WA-made, Australian Merino Wool socks.

"We also produce socks for CSBP, Nutrien, Williams Woolshed, Duggans Menswear and have done work for many other selected retail outlets and businesses.

"Our own retail shop is very successful and busy, with our repeat business being enormous.

"We have had Eastern States' tourists pass through, throughout the years and they still order socks online from us."

The oldest machine they have is 35 years old and is still in use today onsite.

"It is a chain driven machine and cannot do the intricate patterns of the newer computer programmed machines," Mr Northern said.

"The older machine can only create lines as a pattern, which is changed by switching the teeth of the chain manually."

The old machine is being used to produce a line of socks for a local charitable organisation that is gifting them to homeless people.

The Sock Factory has great local community support and support from the whole Wheatbelt region.

The demand for Australian-made products is huge, according to Mr Northern and he said that as Australian manufacturers, they would always support other Australian brands.

"Ninety per cent of the products we sell in the store are Australian," he said.

This includes WA brands such as Bindoon Boots, produced in Fremantle from the highest grade sheepskins.

For 15 years the Northerns ran the local Landmark outlet store in York, with The Sock Factory full-time in the background.

Mechanic and machinist David Morley overseeing the multiple machines at The Sock Factory, something the public can see in person on Tuesdays and Wednesdays or you can watch the online video.

When Nutrien took over Landmark, the Northerns primarily moved to the operation of The Sock Factory.

"It has worked in our favour as we have such a demand for the socks," he said.

"We sell hundreds of pairs a week.

"We are focussing on establishing our retail business, but do supply other rural businesses with socks as part of their giveaways."

With the global effects of COVID-19 making supply an issue across many industries and markets, The Sock Factory has not needed to worry on this front.

The consistent nature of their product orders and their forward ordering has allowed them breathing space and a constant availability of materials for production.

"Any ordering for our product is done 12 months in advance," Mr Northern said.

"We are also very consistent and generic in the colours of yarn we choose as people tend to want the usual navy, black, royal blue, red, denim and bottle green colours."

With international and interstate tourism on hold, there has not been a lull in visitors.

The fact that York and The Sock Factory is within an easy day trip from Perth and the whole intrastate tourism boom of the last year, has meant there has been a lift in the numbers of people passing through.

"People can come to York, see the sights, have lunch and shop, before returning home all in one day," Mr Northern said.

"COVID-19 has certainly introduced a lot of people to our business and created return buyers.

"We have found word of mouth has also helped business."

Perhaps the most exceptional nod to the Australian Merino brand is the fact that so many of the customers already knew the benefits of Merino wool as a natural, breathable and quality product.

"Almost without exception people understand the benefits of wool," Mr Northern said.

"It is a high-end product and may cost more, but the benefits of the quality and natural fibre are worth the extra.

"Plus it is a product that is from Australia and it supports local industry and local growers, unlike other products like bamboo."

The Sock Factory has seen exponential growth in the past 18 months and deservedly so.

The businesses commitment to Australian-made products and Australian Merino wool reflects the consumer demand.

If you want to check out The Sock Factory, visit the premises at 5 Stephen Street, York, and if you go on a Tuesday or Wednesday you will get to see mechanic David Morley at work with all the machines running - producing everything from the smaller ankle socks to long footy socks and the ever-popular calf length Merino wool work socks.

It is quite a sight to behold the yarn being fed into the machines, which knit the socks and seal the toes, before being ejected into a tray.

If you want to check out the process before you have the chance to go to The Sock Factory in person, then go to thesockfactory.com.au website and you can view a great video of the machines in action.

Rounding out the team on the floor at the shop is Paula Schreuder, who is passionate about the products they stock and ready to help you find that exquisite 100pc Merino item you need for your wardrobe.

Behind the scenes and integral to The Sock Factory's everyday running is Lynn Powell who handles accounts.

You won't find anywhere else in WA like The Sock Factory and it is definitely worth the trip to York to discover the superiority of Merino wool socks.