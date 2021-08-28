Beautiful character home with acreage

Price: From $880,000

Location: Stirling Estate

Area: 6.2ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Terry Bright 0427 969 818

VISIT this magnificent property and you will be pleasantly surprised with everything it has to offer.

The house, with weatherboard walls and an iron roof, is about 100-years-old and is in an excellent condition.

It offers three well-sized bedrooms - two of which have built-in wardrobes.

The floorplan includes lounge and family rooms, a modern kitchen and meals area, new laundry and renovated bathroom.

Inspect the attention to detail that has to gone into the finishes of this house, with polished floorboards throughout, skirting boards and beautiful styling elements

French doors in several rooms open onto the verandah, which wraps around the house and offers outstanding views of the property and over the dam.

This property has an abundance of water, including a large rainwater tank with its own bore (drinkable water), a windmill and dam which is about eight metres deep.

This property is well suited for equestrian enthusiasts, with four quality, outside stables, five indoor stables, a tack room and an old stallion box.

Electric fencing is around the entire property and internal fences divide it into four large paddocks, along with six grass pens with shelter.

The fencing is in good condition.

It also includes 40 avocado trees under irrigation.

Adjoining the Tuart Forest, this property is just 2.8 kilometres from Stirling Beach and facilities are within easy reach at Capel (7.5km), Boyanup (19.5km) and Bunbury (24.7km).