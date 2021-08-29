Land of opportunity near Donnybrook

Price: $1.2m

Location: Brookhampton

Area: 64.7ha

Agent: Nutrien Real Estate Bunbury

Contact: Steve Lloyd-Smith 0409 109 674

Daniel Lloyd-Smith 0400 291 226

Ben Lloyd-Smith 0409 875 588





COMPRISING about 64.7 hectares, this property of fantastic soil and an abundance of spring fed waterways, is an absolute beauty.

12 Lyons Road, Brookhampton, is set up to run cattle but offers potential for a range of agricultural pursuits.

It offers the ultimate country living experience and has the wonderful advantage of being a productive rural parcel in a stunning setting, with a south branch creek of the Thomson Brook winding its way through the property.

Another distinct feature is the underground power - you will never have to worry about losing power from a fallen branch.

Infrastructure on this property consists of substantial cattle yards, which are in very good condition, a hay shed with a lean-to and a powered machinery shed.

Accommodation is provided by a cottage-style three or four-bedroom, one-bathroom house.

There is electric fencing throughout the property, along with solar powered electric front gate.

It is divided into nine main paddocks and two smaller holding paddocks and is well watered with five dams and one soak, as well as four rainwater tanks

Pastures include clover, rye grass and kikuyu.

This well-located property is 13 kilometres from Donnybrook, 29km from Boyanup, 52km from Bunbury and 71km from Busselton.