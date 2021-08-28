Lung health an issue for farm workers

FARMERS and farm workers are being urged by Safe Work Australia to look after their lungs.

Safe Work Australia identified agriculture as an at-risk industry for people to develop occupational lung diseases and is urging farm owners to take a look at what they can do to minimise risks.

Chief executive at Safe Work Australia, Michelle Baxter, said the 'Clean Air Clear Lungs' campaign had been launched to target industries where there is a high risk of workers contracting an occupational lung disease such as construction, manufacturing and agriculture.

Ms Baxter said there were a number of situations commonly encountered in agricultural work that could be detrimental to lung health, such as dusty environments created by feeding out hay or processing grain or fertiliser or areas where there are high volumes of engine fumes.

She said Safe Work Australia had compiled a list where hazardous dusts, gases, fumes, vapours, mists or microorganisms can be created in agriculture including:

. working with wood, ash, flax, or animal wastes, grain, fertilisers and animal feed . working with pesticides, welding and adhesives, or from fumigation of seeds, grains and fruits . working with power equipment such as petrol powered quick-cut saws, chain saws, or working near plant/vehicle exhausts . buildings such as sheds or outhouses contain mould or microorganisms . working in close contact with animals which may expose workers to zoonotic bacteria or viruses

"The agriculture industry covers a broad range of workers, trades and administration staff - it's important to remember that everyone who works on the farm could be exposed to hazards in the air," Ms Baxter said.

"Occupational lung diseases are serious conditions, but they are entirely preventable," she said.

She said once potential hazards had been identified a risk assessment would help formulate the best response.

"The best control measure is to eliminate the risk altogether, however if that isn't possible it is essential to apply the most appropriate control measures to manage the risk," Ms Baxter said.

Effective control measures can include:

. Substitution, such as using machines for processing and cleaning fruit/vegetables rather than processing by hand . Isolation, such as separating animal waste storage areas from general work areas using machinery vehicles that have an enclosed cabin and keep the doors and windows closed with doing work that generates dust . Engineering, like improving ventilation in enclosed areas using nozzles that limit spray or droplet size to prevent mist drift and direction of chemicals . Administrative, including using appropriate personal protective equipment, including respiratory protective equipment.

