Roll up to the Gateway Merredin Festival

GATEWAY Merredin is WA's newest regional festival, providing a unique opportunity for Western Australians to dust off their boots, roll up their swags and wander out yonder for three days over the upcoming long weekend on September 24-26.

The Gateway Merredin Festival aims to be the next major regional event, attracting people to the historic and vibrant Wheatbelt hub - a two and a half hour drive from Perth along the Great Eastern Highway and halfway enroute to Kalgoorlie.

The inaugural festival was born from a community's passion to showcase its unique history and hidden treasures and is offering a jam-packed program of festivities for travelling families, whether caravaning or campers and day trippers from across the region to enjoy.

The current restrictions on interstate and international travel brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic are providing an unprecedented chance for WA's entire travelling population to soak up the swagger of the Wheatbelt in Merredin.

Gateway Merredin has garnered support from local businesses which have sponsored the event and during a recent visit Premier Mark McGowan was pleased to present a grant from Lotterywest.

Interest in the inaugural festival has already been strong, so get in early to secure your accommodation.

Merredin, the regional hub of the eastern Wheatbelt is a strong community proud of its history and its country lifestyle.

The Gateway Merredin Festival provides the opportunity to showcase the town's rich history and lifestyle to people from right across the State.

So dust off your boots, roll up your swag and wander out yonder - Merredin looks forward to seeing you in the heart of the Wheatbelt this spring.