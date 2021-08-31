New milling wheat class on the way

THE AUSTRALIAN wheat industry is creating a new milling wheat class as it seeks to move beyond the classification system set up for the former single desk exporting system.

Wheat Quality Australia (WQA) announced this week that a new milling wheat class, Australian White Wheat (AWW) would be created.

WQA executive officer Hugh Robertson said the new classification was not a direct replacement for any existing groupings but rather would be created to give breeders and growers a flexible line that does not require the high protein levels of hard wheat but can still comfortably fit in human consumption markets.

He said currently APW, ASW and GP classifications also featured in this space but added that generally making these grades represented a downgrade from a higher classification.

"Very little of Australia's wheat plant is of designated ASW varieties, when it makes that segregation at harvest it is often because it is another variety that is downgraded whether for low protein or whatever reason, rather than a dedicated ASW line," Mr Robertson said.

He said the long-term aim with AWW was to target lucrative Asian human consumption markets such as the instant noodle and general purpose flour market.

By allowing farmers to target extra yield with better yielding varieties not geared towards high protein Mr Robertson said AWW would allow Australia to better compete with lower cost producers out of the Black Sea and Argentina, which have grabbed significant market share in south-east Asia in recent years.

Mr Robertson said breeding wheat lines with high quality protein attributes meant yield was sacrificed.

He said the AWW class would retain the classic traits of Australian wheat, white, hard and sound with superior milling extraction and flour colour.

WQA is also positive that AWW will unlock millions of dollars for the industry, estimating gains of $510 million per season by 2031, through increased yield and area planted.

"By being able to target yield breeders will be able to offer varieties that can be more profitable for growers in some regions," he said.

Mr Robertson said, however, that the class would not necessarily be lower protein.

"In the right conditions protein may still be high but it is not going to be the major priority for the breeders."

AWW lines will also be suitable for use as feed or industrial wheat should the prices add up, freeing higher value lines for use in their intended application.

Growers will not be tipping off into an AWW stack at their local bulk handlers this year however.

"The first ones to take it on board will be the breeders who will have the opportunity develop new varieties that meet specific market needs," Mr Robertson said.

"Over time, these AWW varieties are expected to have higher yields, up to 10 per cent more, than APH and AH varieties while still retaining acceptable milling quality."

Grain Trade Australia chief executive Pat O'Shannassy said his organisation was aware of plans for the new classification and was working to decide how it would work from the grain trade sector's point of view.

Bulk handlers are also being consulted on the best way to segregate the classification once it comes into circulation.

Mr Robertson said AWW is expected to be included in the 2021 Classification Guidelines, with applications being considered from 2022.

In following years, AWW will feature in the Wheat Quality Australia Master List and the Wheat Standards, however, will not be available in commercial volumes for several seasons.

Mr Robertson said WQA was looking to evolve wheat classification in Australia.

"For so long it has just been about protein and screenings, down the track, with farmer access to accurate quality recording equipment, we hope to look at other things that our end users want and to be able to develop that side of it further."

