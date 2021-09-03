New book teaches "art of excellent farming"

FARMING may not come with an instruction manual but there is now an "easy to read" book giving some practical advice for those wanting to make the most of their land.

Agricultural scientist and Think Agri founder Kate Burke has released her new book, Crops People Money & You: The Art of Excellent Farming.



The book draws upon extensive experience to provide an "accessibly written, relatable and practical guide on how to build a robust and profitable farm business that survives any economic conditions", according to a release.

Dr Burke says success starts with the personal attributes required to make the strongest decisions about crops, people and money that ultimately drive a farming business forward.



"The book explores areas such as balancing various risks in decision-making, building strong support networks, working within what you can control and the importance of maintaining optimism in spite of adversity," she said.



READ: The book is described as an "easy to read" guide to succesful farming.

"Agriculture is a complex and unpredictable industry, but Crops People Money & You empowers you with the fundamentals needed for the best chance of long-term farming success."

Dr Burke has 30 years of experience as an agricultural scientist in the dryland cropping sector.



Dr Burke founded Think Agri after identifying a need for corporate and institutional investors to have access to astute experience based advice when considering key agri-investment decisions.



She is a highly experienced independent farm consultant with a PhD in agronomy. Dr Burke spent time in the corporate sector as commercial manager of one of the largest grain producers in Australia.

The 268-page paperback retails for $37.50.

