New machinery dealership for Merredin

WHEATBELT Equipment opened its doors in Merredin earlier this week, specialising in the sale and service of JCB agricultural and construction machinery.

The business, at 41-45 Bates Street, while under the umbrella of Boekeman Machinery that operates at Dalwallinu, Dowerin, Northam and Wongan Hills, is a standalone operation.

Boekeman Machinery dealer principal Stuart Boekeman said an opportunity presented itself with the recent sale of Ag Implements and they were requested to open a JCB dealership in the town.

He said with Merredin, being such a strong broadacre farming district with many leading edge primary producers, aligning the district with a JCB dealer was a sound opportunity.

Mr Boekeman said JCB had been part of his company's DNA for a long time.

Wayne Stoner is the sales consultant who will head up the Merredin premises.

"Wayne has been spent many years in the agricultural industry and he is looking forward to meeting everyone," Mr Boekeman said.

"We will be supporting existing clients in the area and be available for any equipment sales that might be required."

Mr Boekeman made the announcement of the new business at last week's Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days - an event he said was about connecting with people and was a great chance to help farmers with forward planning.

"The demaind for new products is not that great at the moment, but one of the good things about JCB is that they have been very quick to react to demand," he said.

"We find that new equipment is coming in all the time, not just for customers, but also stock for dealers."

Mr Boekeman said the JCB plant in the UK was able to modify their workflow during COVID which maintained their production lines.

"We look forward to supporting the existing JCB owners with genuine JCB parts and quality service," he said.