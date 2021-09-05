Quality mixed farm hits the market

Price: EOI closing Tuesday, October 5 at 5pm

Location: Woodanilling

Area: 1234.7ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Jeff Douglas 0427 425 689

ELDERS Real Estate sales representative Jeff Douglas was glowing in his report of the Cheriton property at Woodanilling when Farm Weekly spoke to him recently.

"The farm is looking a picture," Mr Douglas said.

Just released onto the buoyant rural property market, Cheriton has been leased to an excellent local tenant for about the past 12 years.

With the lease coming to an end in early 2022, the property will be available for a new owner to take vacant possession at settlement in the new year.

Located off Great Southern Highway and within easy driving distance of Woodanilling, Wagin and Katanning, plenty of amenities and services are within a convenient distance.

Cheriton is ideally situated to form a home base for your farming operation in the Great Southern.

Alternatively, if you are looking to expand your enterprise, you'll find Cheriton easy to access from several directions.

The property consists of 16 contiguous lots and features an undulating landscape where a large proportion of the farm is under a broadacre cropping program.

The remainder is interspersed with natural creeks and drainage lines, which provide excellent grazing for sheep, which is a mainstay of the farm.

While on the subject of sheep, buyers will be impressed with the comprehensive re-fencing program recently completed on the property, including a looped laneway system, which divides the farm into 19 paddocks to best utilise the diverse soil types.

Designated grazing paddocks have been established, with modern pasture varieties carefully chosen for their suitability to the region and soil types.

Cheriton's infrastructure includes good steel sheep yards, an operational four-stand shearing shed, machinery shed, workshop, fertiliser and general purpose sheds and adequate silos for a mixed farming operation.

Housing is provided by an older-style, three-bedroom, one-bathroom fibro homestead complemented by a two-bedroom, one-bathroom transportable home with adjacent carports, workshop and storage shed.

- Adjoining property also for sale: At the time of writing an adjoining property known as Fred's, which was formerly operated as one property with Cheriton, is also advertised for sale by an independent seller.

Fred's consists of 314.9ha, part of which is under plantation agreement and the remainder may form an opportunity for a buyer to increase the size of their holding when purchasing Cheriton.