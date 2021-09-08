Lost trades on show at heritage centre

IN a 1964 Type B wheat bin, a design rapidly disappearing, in the tiny town of Minnivale in the Shire of Dowerin, you will now find a collection of carriages dating from early in the 20th century when rail was crucial to the transport of people and goods in the Wheatbelt, as well as other districts in WA.

The Wheatbelt Heritage Rail Discovery Centre is also home to Locomotive AB 1535, built by Clyde Engineering in 1969, one of the second generation of diesel motive power.

The AB class saw out their operational careers hauling grain, working out of Northam and Merredin, so the 1535 would have been a familiar sight in Minnivale.

On Saturday, September 18 from 10am to 3pm, the public can enjoy the sounds, sights and smells of wood turners and blacksmiths at work, check out and buy some old hand tools, enjoy morning or afternoon tea and see some of the stunning wildflowers in the adjacent reserve at Minnivale.

Everyone is invited to climb aboard the passenger carriage and the brake van; peer into the last of four vans fitted out specifically for the carriage of rabbit carcases; read the stories about the history of the district, the early days of the wheat industry and the joys - or not - of train travel and a great deal more.

Minnivale is 20km from Dowerin - take the road east towards Wyalkatchem for 15km and then turn north for Minnivale.

There is a free camping site however there are no shops or fuel outlets.