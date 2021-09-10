WA students in Wool4School comp

THREE Western Australian secondary school, budding clothes designers have each placed third in the annual national Wool4School design competition promoted by The Woolmark Company.

They were Norah Flaherty, Belridge Secondary College, in the junior design category for years 7 and 8 students, Charlotte House, St Hilda's Anglican School for Girls, in the mid category for years 9 and 10 students and Siena Romberg, St Hilda's, in the aspiring designer category for year 12 students.

This year, the Wool4School competition asked students to design an outfit which is versatile, protective, dynamic and functional to aid in commuting and traveling under the theme 'Wool on the Go'.

The outfit could comprise up to four pieces and must be made from at least 70 per cent wool.

Students were required to research wool and its characteristics and decide which blends and processes would best meet the requirements for the outfits they designed.

Prizes included clothing vouchers and a trip to Sydney once the COVID-19 situation allows it for a design workshop with industry professionals.

Aspiring designer category winner Sara Regan, Swinburne Senior Secondary College, Victoria, also won a two-year scholarship with the Whitehouse Institute of Design.

Both Belridge and St Hilda's students have placed in the Wool4School competition in previous years, with Varna Shetty from St Hilda's winning the mid category last year.

Wool4School was launched in 2012 in Australia by The Woolmark Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Australian Wool Innovation.

The competition is now also held in the United Kingdom, Italy and Hong Kong for secondary school students.