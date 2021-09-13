Dorper National to $42,000

THE annual Dorper Sheep Society of Australia National Dorper and White Dorper Sale was held virtually this year, with an online crowd showing confidence in the shedding breeds and investment dollars in their pockets.

On offer were 91 head including rams and ewes of which there was an 84 per cent clearance, and overall sale average of $5064 and a top price of $42,000.

Of the 45 White Dorpers offered 33 sold to a top price of $8000 and average of $4273. The 27 rams topped at $8000 and averaged $3315, while the six ewes offered averaged $1950 and topped at $2500.

Forty-three Dorpers were sold of the 46 offered, with a top of $42,000 and average of $5671 achieved. The 33 rams on offer averaged at $5882, while the 10 ewes averaged $3210 and topped at $6100.

Vendors included African, Dumisa, Nomuula, Belowrie, Iron Rock, Prieska , Bulmar, Kaya, Red Rock, Conapaira, Southern Cross, Dell, Matchless, Whynot and Youlden Valley.

The $42,000 top-priced ram was from Adrian Veitch's Kaya Dorper stud at Narrogin, WA. The ram, D030 190345, was a June 2019-drop son of Kaya 170627.

Classed as a type five by Marius Loots in September 2021, he holds a top 30pc post-weaning weight (PWWT) and a top 10pc for dressing percentage which made him a nice fit to his new home at Bulmar stud, Orange run by Marisa and Bully Malherbe.

"This ram has what everyone needs, he is easy moving and his length is great. It was too good an opportunity to resist," Mr Malherbe said.

"With the way the meat market is now, this is the time to invest in genetics to get a return on your money.

"Full credit to Adrian, any investment in stock put up by him is a no brainer. You know you are going to get your money back.

"This investment is in our stud but also a massive one into our client base too."

Belowrie WD854 200008, the $8000 top-priced White Dorper will find his home in Queensland. Photo: supplied

The $8000 top-priced White Dorper was described as a big young ram, weighing 112 kilograms with low growth hair type. He is heading buyers at St George, Qld.

Known as Belowrie WD854 200008, he is the son of Belowrie 160020, who incidentally was passed-in at the 2018 national sale but has been performing very well at home.

The sale exceeded all expectations of the organisers, "We were hesitant but were very happy with the way the format worked. It was doable," sale organiser David Piper of Belowrie, Dubbo said. "The sale went very well, good quality pictures and video worked for us.



"As organisers we would like to thank all of the vendors, purchasers and all of the sponsors."

The sale was conducted through AuctionsPlus with Nutrien as agents.

