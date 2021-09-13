Darijon sale reaches lifts to $3600 top

IT was an improved result on all fronts at the Darijon Poll Merino and Merino stud's annual ram sale at Narrogin.

Hosting just its second sole sale, the stud once again offered a team of 70 rams, comprising 46 Poll Merino and 24 Merino.

Both regular and new buyers strolled into the Narrogin ram shed eager to purchase some of the Darijon stud genetics.

There were 14 registered buyers who cleared 64 out of 70 rams under the hammer averaging $1116 to be up $315 on the previous year's sale average of $801.

One ram later sold after the sale for $800 to Eagle Vision, Popanyining, boosting the clearance total to 65.

Prices peaked at $3600, exceeding the stud's 2020 sale top price of $2900 and was paid by Garry Lorrimar, BH Styles & Partners, Highbury.

The lot three top-priced ram had figures of 19.6 micron wool, 17.9 coefficient of variation (CV), 99.4 per cent comfort factor (CF) and weighed 135 kilograms.

Mr Lorrimar runs a self-replacing Merino flock consisting of 1500 ewes, which the rams will be put over.

"I have downsized the operation slightly because I am semi-retired," Mr Lorrimar said.

He was very happy with the rams that he managed to secure during the sale.

"The lot three ram was very well proportioned with great wool," Mr Lorrimar said.

"It is similar to the one I bought last year and I have had great results from him."

Mr Lorrimar went on to buy five more rams for a total of six, averaging $1667.

The second top price of $2200 was paid by DC Martin & Co, Wickepin, for a ram with test results of 21.7 micron, 18.0 CV, 97.2pc CF and weighed 117kg.

The next best price of the sale was $1800 for a ram weighing 134kg with breeding tests of 19 micron, 16.3 CV and 99.8pc CF, paid by Ross and John, Eckersley, RA & JM Eckersley, Highbury.

Mark Armstrong, Whinbin Rock Farms, Nomans Lake, also paid $1800 for the ram in lot 40, weighing 115kg.

It had test results of 20.3 micron, 17.2 CV and 98.9pc CF.

Return buyer Chad Hawksley, RM Hawksley & Co, Narrogin, was the volume buyer of the sale for the second consecutive year, securing 15 rams.

Mr Hawksley paid a top of $1600 for three rams and averaged $1146 overall.

The first ram selected had figures of 19.7 micron, 16.2 CV, 99.4pc CF and weighed 138kg, the second in lot seven had figures of 21.3 micron, 17.4 CV, 98.3pc CF and was 112kg, while the final $1600 ram purchased by Mr Hawksley was in lot 28 and tested 16.4 micron wool, 18.9 CV, 99.9pc CF and weighed 120kg.

The Hawksleys run 5000 Merino breeders and have been purchasing their rams from the stud since 2019.

"We attended the sale last year as well and saw positive results from those rams," Mr Hawksley said.

"The rams have good white wool and are throwing the kind of lambs that we want.

"We are still at the stage in our operation where we are buying in quite a few rams.

"These rams are from a local stud which means they correlate to the area and environment very well."

Return buyer BE & RD Hardie, Narrogin, was also a big purchaser on the day, buying a total of 10 rams for $800 per head.

Finishing the day with eight rams was CJ Saunders, Narrogin, averaging $944.

Mr Saunders paid a top of $1300 for one ram with test figures of 18.9 micron, 16.9 CV, 99.9pc CF and weighing 114kg.

Another bulk buyer was repeat purchaser MJ & KP Davis, Brookton, collecting seven rams at a top of $1300 and an average of $1000.

Local Narrogin buyer RR Stott paid $800 per head for five rams, while VDV Trading Trust, Wagin, bought four, averaging $1275.

Nutrien Livestock, Narrogin livestock agent Ashley Lock said the sale result was very pleasing.

"The top-priced ram, in particular, was a magnificent ram," Mr Lock said.

"All of the rams penned up very well.

"It is just the stud's second sale on its own and they have gone from offering 30 to 70 rams, so to clear 65 was a good result.

"Everyone is very happy with how it went."

Stud principal Richard Chadwick said he was

very pleased with the sale result.

"It went very well, we had a good clearance with 65 out of the 70 selling," Mr Chadwick said.

"We are one of the earlier sales and it is just our second solo sale so it was good to get a strong result.

"It was good to see both new and returning clients buy some rams."