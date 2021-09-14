Cadonia Park Poll makes $1600

THERE were positive results all-around at the annual Wheatbelt Triple 'C' ram sale at Cunderdin on September 3.

A good crowd of both new and returning clients, as well as onlookers, gathered at the ram shed to be a part of the action.

Kicking off the auction was Cadonia Park Poll Merino stud, Cunderdin, with its offering of 20 rams.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Jarrad Hubbard had no trouble clearing all but two of the Cadonia Park Poll Merino rams under the hammer.

The 18 rams that sold produced an average of $1061, up by $414 on the previous year's sale average.

Competition was strong right from start to finish with repeat buyers John and Robyn Lynn, JR & RA, Lynn, Cunderdin, paying the sale top price of $1600 for lot one.

The 106 kilogram, February shorn ram had wool measurements of 17.3 micron, 3.8kg greasy fleece weight (GFW), 100 per cent comfort factor (CF) and 20.2 coefficient of variation.

The Lynns run 3000 Merinos, of which 1700 are breeding ewes.

"We have been buying from Cadonia Park for a number of years and we have been happy with the results," Mr Lynn said.

"The rams will be put over our straight Merinos," he said.

The second top-price of $1400 was paid by Travis Henning, Beaulah Pastoral, Cadoux, for lot two a 113kg ram with figures of 20.1 micron, 19.9 CV and 99.1pc CF.

He went on to secure three more rams to average $1150.

With the equal $900 top-priced Poll Dorset ram from the WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, were college student Oliver McLeary (left), equal top price buyers Bailey O'Driscoll, Grass Valley, Todd and Matthew Jasper, Cunderdin and Nutrien Livestock's Jake Finlayson.

Mr Henning said the stud had a good wide spread of rams.

"They all had good growth rate figures and weights, as well as very good wool," Mr Henning said.

"They were all tall, long-bodied rams, which is what I was after."

The volume buyer of the sale was Les Mactaggart, Marlow Farming, Dianella, securing five rams at an average of $1080.

Cadonia Park stud principal Bruce Storer said he was very happy with the sale result.

"It was great to see such good support from clients and it is probably the best average we have ever had," Mr Storer said.

"It was encouraging to see people willing to buy high-quality rams.

"We put a lot of hard work into producing quality rams and it was nice to see that effort being rewarded."

Following was the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Cunderdin's, Poll Dorset stud offering 15 rams, with 12 selling to average $742.

The college also offered two Composite rams which both sold under the hammer to Nutrien Livestock's Jake Finlayson bidding on behalf of G & PM Della Bosca, Moorine Rock, at $800 each.

The Moorine Rock operation also purchased eight Poll Dorsets averaging $713.

Travis Henning, Beaulah Pastoral, Cadoux, purchased four rams from the Cadonia Park stud at the Wheatbelt Triple C sale.

Values peaked at $900 twice for two different Poll Dorsets to equal the college's 2020 sale top price.

The first was paid by Matthew and Todd Jasper, DJ & D Jasper, Cunderdin, and was for a ram with test figures of 1.95 PEMD and - 0.8 PFAT.

The Jaspers were returning purchasers and liked that the rams all had a good frame and strong figures to go with it.

"They were nice looking rams," Todd Jasper said.

Bailey O'Driscoll, Grass Valley, followed suit also paying $900 for a Poll Dorset ram.

It had figures of 2.45 PEMD, -1.02 PFAT and -0.61 intramuscular fat (IMF).

Mr O'Driscoll said he was pleased with the ram he secured from the college.

"I have bought from the college in previous years and have been happy with the rams," he said.

"The ram had a nice big frame, which is what I was looking for."

Murray Clement, Clement & Sons, Kellerberrin purchased two Poll Dorset rams at $700 each.