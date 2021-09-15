Young people in agriculture get connected

YOUNG people in WA's agriculture industry gathered in Perth on Saturday night for a networking sundowner.

The annual Perth pilgrimage was hosted by AgConnectWA and gave the next generation of agricultural professionals the chance to catch up with old friends and make new contacts.

A keynote address was given by Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) project officer Kayla Evans.

She spoke to attendees about the Department's PRIMED project which sees ambassadors from within the industry chat to students and educators to provide them with a better understanding of the careers available across primary industries.

Journalist Shannon Beattie attended for Farm Weekly and took these photos.

Farmer Business Network account executive Jason Riddle (left) and Wongan Hills farmer Albie Bookham.

Curtin University agribusiness students Gemma O'Halloran (left) and D'arcy Cobley.

Murdoch University agricultural science student Cam Byrom (left) and AgConnectWA committee member Jamie Spence.

AllSafe WA's Jaidan Shapcott (left), Toodyay farmer manager Jess Yost and AWB territory manager Sophie Wooldridge.

TW Pearson and Son senior operations manager Lucy Morris (left) and TNT Rural managing director Tam Pfitzner.

Kulin farmhand Cameron Geddes (left) and Narrikup boilermaker Brian Williams.