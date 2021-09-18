Picturesque property with fertile country

Price: $1.35m



Location: Napier



Area: 72.8ha



Agent: Elders Real Estate



Contact: Simon Thomas 0407 380 365

AN impressive, private and secluded land holding is on the market, known as Checkers, which is 27 kilometres from the Albany CBD.



This early-selected country comprises predominantly fertile, well-drained gravelly loams.

The property is well watered from three dams, including one large, spring-fed, key dam and a permanent creek that meanders through it.



Checkers also has extensive Kalgan River frontage.



Improvements include a neat, well-presented and renovated three-bedroom homestead with a study which offers an elevated north-facing aspect.

The homestead has attractive grounds and gardens and an appealing natural bush setting.

There are two large sheds alongside the home with a generously-sized workshop and ample room to store all your farm equipment.

In addition there is a shearing shed with near new multi-purpose yards.

The property is on two titles with the combined land area totalling 72.8 hectares.

This gives the option of selling one title in the future.

The property has been free of chemicals and artificial fertilisers for many years.

This could potentially provide the opportunity and pathway for organic certification.

Scenic, undulating, picturesque and private, this well-located lifestyle property is sure to impress.