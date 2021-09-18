Quality Wheatbelt country on offer

Price: EOI closing Tuesday, October 12 at 5pm



Location: Kondinin



Area: 1208.7ha



Agent: Elders Real Estate



Contact: Jeff Douglas 0427 425 689

NEW to the market is Pine Ridge, located east of Kondinin.

The property is sure to be of interest to farmers enjoying a good year and who are keen to expand their farming enterprise.



A realignment of the boundary subdivision is underway to excise this parcel from a larger farming aggregation across the road.



The subdivision will be completed prior to settlement of the sale.



The resulting land parcel will consist of two lots with road frontage on three sides, creating obvious biosecurity and transport advantages.



The country has been described as undulating, mainly light to medium soil types which were originally timbered with mallee and salmon gum trees.

About 700 hectares is under crop in 2021, with sheep running on the remainder of the arable area.



While the photos were taken some weeks ago, the crops have been progressing well and damage from recent cold mornings has been minimal.

The farm has been run for many years as part of a much larger aggregation, but retains its own independent set of infrastructure which is appropriate for the size of the farm.



There is a shearing shed, two fertiliser/grain sheds, a small general purpose/chemical shed and three silos.



Notably the sheep yards are near new steel and of a bugle design.



Water is provided by 10 dams around the property and rainwater tanks near the sheds.



Fencing is good and divides the farm into 13 paddocks.



Potential buyers should contact selling agent and Elders Real Estate sales representative Jeff Douglas directly for further information and to arrange property inspections.