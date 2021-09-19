Quaint cottage along Denmark River

- Price: From $270,000
- Location: Denmark
- Area: 200m2
- Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA
- Contact: Dennis Davis 0428 481 940
SIT back on your deck, take in the river views and enjoy the sheer pleasure of living within metres of the Denmark River.
A safe walkway gets you into town along the banks of the river, or a walk over the Old Rail Bridge leads to a picturesque walk along the Heritage Rail Trail.
For the more adventurous, launch your boat virtually opposite your home and venture out onto Wilson Inlet for a fresh feed.
This property offers a beautifully presented home with an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area, which all take in the soothing river views.
There are three spacious bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes.
The large main bedroom enjoys the convenience on a well-sized semi ensuite/ bathroom.
There is also a covered carport at the rear of the house, with direct entry into the home.
If you want the feeling of being on holiday every day of the year, in a quiet location, with pristine surrounds and in a stunning coastal community, then this property is worth considering.