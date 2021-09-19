Quaint cottage along Denmark River

  • Price: From $270,000
  • Location: Denmark
  • Area: 200m2
  • Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA
  • Contact: Dennis Davis 0428 481 940

SIT back on your deck, take in the river views and enjoy the sheer pleasure of living within metres of the Denmark River.

A safe walkway gets you into town along the banks of the river, or a walk over the Old Rail Bridge leads to a picturesque walk along the Heritage Rail Trail.

For the more adventurous, launch your boat virtually opposite your home and venture out onto Wilson Inlet for a fresh feed.

This property offers a beautifully presented home with an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area, which all take in the soothing river views.

There are three spacious bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes.

The large main bedroom enjoys the convenience on a well-sized semi ensuite/ bathroom.

There is also a covered carport at the rear of the house, with direct entry into the home.

If you want the feeling of being on holiday every day of the year, in a quiet location, with pristine surrounds and in a stunning coastal community, then this property is worth considering.

