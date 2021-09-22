Calcaling Poll Merinos sell to $3700 (3)

THE saying 'good things come in threes' rang true for the annual Calcaling Poll Merino ram sale at the Mukinbudin Ram Pavilion earlier this month.

Three soft, rolling skin (SRS) Poll Merino rams - purchased by three separate buyers - claimed the Ventris family sale's top price, clearing under the hammer at $3700.

While it was down on last year's $8000 best-seller, the average price remained relatively unscathed at $1434 compared to $1439 last year.

A total of 26 registered buyers from the local north eastern Wheatbelt region, as far west as Northampton and south as Bow Bridge ventured to Mukinbudin for the sale.

Under the watch of Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Terry Norrish, the Ventris family cleared 83 rams from the team of 100 offered, similar to that of 88 from 100 rams in 2020.

Mr Norrish said the sale was in line with expectations, despite losing a number of Calcaling's long-term, solid clients, who had moved out of sheep or farming entirely.

He said those who did purchase rams were very selective in terms of quality.

"It was a very good result, however as the auctioneer I thought we might have passed a few more," Mr Norrish said.

"The key takeaway is buyers were very selective with what they were chasing in quality and measurements of rams."

Mr Norrish added that volume buyers were also lacking at the sale, particularly with traditional buyers not purchasing the numbers they usually would have.

He put it down to people running less ewes and adding more canola into their cropping operations.

"Usually we have one or two people, who buy 11 or 12 rams, and that would underpin the whole market," Mr Norrish said.

Equally happy with the sale was Calcaling stud principal Athol Ventris.

Mr Ventris said he believed the season's frost may have added some uncertainty into what otherwise would have been a one-in-10 year.

"Some people were perhaps more cautious than they normally would've been," Mr Ventris said.

"Despite this, $1434 is a good average and we had a couple of new buyers, which is always pleasing to see.

"There were a few guys who didn't need rams this year, but they will be back next year."

As the only registered SRS breeder in Western Australia, Calcaling has different breeding objectives in its flock.

Mr Ventris said one of the current challenges within the sheep industry was labour and because of this he found people were looking for an animal that was "less labour intensive".

He said soft rolling sheep were naturally resistant to fly strike (and consequently were not mulesed) and also had a higher fertility.

"They have this hardiness and general all-around ability to get through the tough times," Mr Ventris said.

"Generally we aim for better wool quality, as opposed to quantity.

"A lot of our clients have large scale cropping programs and don't have the time to mess around with sheep, so are looking for something that is easy care.

"We have confidence people are happy with our rams and know they will perform.

"That will give us confidence heading into next year's sale and the future."

The sale got off to a steady start with the first 20 rams selling for an average of $1860.

Seven rams in this section sold for $2000 or more - including one of the three top selling rams - which was in lot 18 and purchased by an undisclosed buyer.

The Mid West buyer, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had been following the bloodlines and had first noticed Calcaling at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

"What appealed to us most was their growing length and the fact they are dual purpose," the buyer said.

The double Polled ram had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 5.72 yearling weight (YWT), 1.51 yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD), 0.47 yearling fat (YFAT), -0.85 yearling fibre diameter (YFD), 14.56 yearling fleece weight (YCFW), as well as indexes of 139.87 for Merino production plus (MP+) and 150.05 for dual purpose plus (DP+).

In terms of raw figures it had April wool tests of 17.5 fibre diameter, 3.3 SD and 99.9 per cent comfort factor (CF) and carcase scans of 4.9mm fat and 36.5mm eye muscle depth (EMD).

Consistency continued through to the next 20 rams sold with an average of $1625 including the second top selling ram, which was purchased by Harold J Shadbolt & Sons of Mukinbudin.

The Shadbolts run a mixed farming operation with 1200 head of Merino ewes and have used the Calcaling bloodlines for 15 years.

Gary Shadbolt said heading into the sale he was looking for a ram, which boasted a number of qualities.

"I look for a good sized body in the sheep, clean lines, so nice, flat back and beautiful, free growing wool," Mr Shadbolt said.

"Clean, bright, free growing wool - that's what really appealed to me.

"It's the way I buy jewellery, if I like it, I buy it."

The double polled ram had ASBV of 4.73 yearling weight YWT, 0.14 YEMD, -0.2 YFAT, -1.5 YFD, 13.3 YCFW, as well as indexes of 144.8 for MP+ and 148.3 for DP+.

In terms of raw figures it had April wool tests of 16.3 micron, 3.2 SD and 100pc CF, and May carcase scans of 3.1mm fat and 33mm EMD.

The Shadbolts finished with a team of three at an average of $2567.

David and Mason Millsteed of Daybron Farms, Wongan Hills, were the other top buyers on the day, having pulled out the big bucks of $3700 at lot 46.

The Millsteeds made their mark on the sale early picking up lot one for $3000 and went on to finish with a team of five at an average of $2820.

Their top selling, double Polled ram had ASBVs of 3.35 YWT, 0.17 yearling eye muscle depth YEMD, -0.12 YFAT, -1.5 YFD, 13.4 YCFW, as well as indexes of 144.2 for MP+ and 146.7 for DP+.

In terms of raw figures it had April wool tests of 16.1 micron, 3.1 SD and 99.9pc CF, and May carcase scans of 3.4mm fat and 32mm EMD.

The Millsteeds mate about 4000 to 5000 Poll Merino ewes, which are joined mid-January for four weeks, after first having teasers in with them.

Mason Millsteed said the lot one and lot 46 rams appealed to him most, as they were a "good, dual-purpose animal".

"We want the wool (on a sheep) and we want them over a bigger frame," Mr Millsteed said.

"The lot one ram is a really, quick grower and has a really nice micron, but he isn't the heaviest cutter.

"So we will put him over some heavy cutting ewes and we should have a nice, long staple, as well as heavy cutting ewes.

"That also applied for lot 46, he looked to have the longest staple length in the shed and had that beautiful white crimped wool we were after."

Mr Millsteed added that Daybron Farms was a long-time buyers (20 to 25 years) of the Calcaling bloodline and liked the staple length and crimp that came off the sheep.

"We like the SRS sheep because they are fast growing and allow us to shear six-monthly," he said.

"They also have a high fertility rate and are an all-round easier to care for animal."

The Millsteeds paid the second highest price ($5400) in the Ventris family's sale last year, as well as the third at $4800.

Other buyers to secure rams at the top end of the market were Synandra Farms, Beacon, who purchased lot 25 for $3200, with nine other rams sitting between the $2000 and $3000 mark, purchased by six different buyers.

One of those buyers was RJ & AB Lee, East Pingelly, the second highest volume buyer on the day, with eight rams averaging $1675.

Of that they paid $2600 - late into the sale - for lot 91.

The top volume buyer was repeat buyer Newcourt Farm, Wyalkatchem, finishing up with a total of 11 rams at a $945.45 average.