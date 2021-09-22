2800 cattle for big Muchea store sale

THE Nutrien Livestock team is set to host another big store sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre this month.

In the sale on Friday, September 24, the Nutrien Livestock team will yard 2800 cattle making it an ideal sale to mark in the calendar if you are looking for store cattle.

The fixture will feature large drafts of quality ownerbred pastoral yearling steers, heifers and bulls, along with a strong line-up of local weaner and yearling steers and heifers.

The sale will again be sequentially interfaced on AuctionsPlus giving buyers who are unable to attend in person, the opportunity to operate at the sale.

The pastoral lines will fill the most pens in the yarding and one of the biggest vendors in these pens will be Gordon Cattle Company, which will offer 350 Droughtmaster cross steers from its Cooralya and Boologooro stations.

The herd on the two stations is predominantly Droughtmaster-Brahman cross.

The operation has a strong emphasis on fertility and temperament in its breeding program and it is continually introducing quality Queensland bloodlines into the breeding herd.

Following an exceptional wet season this large run of quality, owner-bred steers will suit a range of end markets.

Another big line of pastoral steers in the sale will be presented by Balfour Downs station which will truck in 191 Droughtmaster-Brahman cross steers.

These quality young steers will present very well on the back of an excellent summer season and are expected to average about 325 kilograms.

The Balfour herd is made up of Brahman-Droughtmaster cross cattle.

There is a strong influence of Munda Droughtmaster genetics in the herd with bulls from the stud being introduced over the past five years and these genetics are coming through now.

The Balfour cattle in general have been keenly sought after by live exporters, lotfeeders and graziers due to their temperament and performance.

In pastoral heifer pens Davis River Pastoral, Noreena Downs station, Newman, will be the largest vendor with an offering of 280 Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross heifers that are surplus to the operation's breeding requirements.

In recent years, Noreena Downs has sourced quality Droughtmaster bulls from Munda Reds, Quicksilver and Fieldhouse studs.

The Noreena Downs heifers are exceptionally quiet, have been well handled and would make ideal replacement heifers or backgrounding for lotfeeding.

The heifers have been yard weaned for a minimum of 14 days.

The heifers are either polled or any horns have been tipped.

Also offering Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross heifers in the sale will be Hamersley station.

The station has nominated 149 heifers which are surplus to requirements and are a quality well-handled line that will make ideal future breeders.

The line is based on Glenlands, Fieldhouse and Munda Reds Droughtmaster bloodlines.

The heavy end of the line will be pregnancy tested prior to sale.

Killara station will offer both Santa Gertrudis-Droughtmaster cross heifers and bulls in the sale.

Its offering will comprise of 50 heifers and 60 bulls based on Biara Santa Gertrudis and Fieldhouse Droughtmaster bloodlines.

The line is predominantly polled and is on the market due to seasonal conditions.

There has been a strong focus in the breeding program on temperament, balance in structure, softness and femininity in heifers.

These cattle are bred in the rangelands made up of native grasses and fodder trees but they have also had access to mineral loose lick all year plus water additive once in yards.

The vendor works all of the station's cattle in a low stress environment and they are mustered using aircraft and buggies.

In the local pens Clark Investments will be one of the larger vendors offering 40 steers and 24 heifers.

The operation runs a Shorthorn based cow herd, with influences of Simmental, Gelbvieh and Angus blood and these calves are sired by Koojan Hills Angus bulls.

They are out of a true commercial beef herd of moderate frame cows where the breeding emphasis is on fertility and milk production.

Another good line of local in the sale will be offered by CGM Pty Ltd, which has nominated 30 Angus and Angus-Murray Grey cross heifers that have been running with an Angus bull.

The heifers were dropped in May 2020 and are sired by Little Meadows P107.

The heifers in the line are expected to have an average weight of 360kg.

They stand square with good length and depth of body and they have a muscle score between A and B.

The heifers have been running with Little Meadows Q104, which has a birthweight estimated breeding value of +4.0.

The bull has run with the heifers from July 29 to September 2.