One of the finest pieces of WA farmland

Price: EOI



Location: New Norcia



Area: 7975ha



Agent: Ray White Rural WA



Contact: Steve Vaughan 0428 120 407

NEW Norcia Farm is some of Western Australia's most premium farmland.



Established in 1847, this is the first time the property has been offered for sale and represents an extremely rare opportunity, particularly given its prime location, quality soils and reliable rainfall.



Chosen for its location on the Moore River and with the Great Northern highway later passing through the property, the farm's basis was formed around agriculture and the availability of water and the rich loamy soils.

It has a long history and surrounds the quaint New Norcia townsite, which is Australia's only monastic town.



The townsite is not included in the sale.





This well-located property is about 132 kilometres from Perth and within a reliable 520 millimetre annual rainfall region. It has been developed over the past century for livestock grazing and cropping, now being predominantly cropping.



With a total of about 7975 hectares, an estimated 3698ha is arable.

The estimated 50 paddocks are well-serviced by good laneways and a road system.



Most paddocks have water from dams or are connected to bores and the property has permanent Moore River frontage.



There is good grazing country on the cleared parkland areas, which are mostly timbered with York gum, white gum and jam.

There are two pine plantations (50ha in total) and a sandalwood plantation (33ha).



Farm buildings include a six-stand shearing shed, two fertiliser sheds and a machinery shed.

The fencing is in very good condition and the majority of the north and north western sections of boundary fencing are new.

New sections of fencing are predominantly steel posts with Ringlock and single strand barbed wire.

Older sections are mostly steel posts with Ringlock and two strand barbed wire.



New Norcia Farm is well suited to the production of a range of rural commodities, including cereals, oilseeds, legumes, beef, sheep and wool.

The property is being managed with an emphasis on cereal/oilseed cropping and sheep.