Stunning country for grazing or a getaway

Price: Offers closing Friday, November 5, 2021 at 12 noon, unless sold prior



Location: Ravenswood



Area: 119.66ha



Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA



Contact: Rob French 0401 970 997

A RARE opportunity has presented itself, with this well-developed, picturesque grazing property coming to the market.

Known as Venn Road, this property is ideally located 80 kilometres from Perth, 14km from the pristine beaches of Mandurah and 5km to thee rural hub of Pinjarra.

A standout feature of the property is the Dardanup River running through the eastern portion for a part of the year.

Venn Road has a reliable 650 millimetre annual rainfall, with additional water security coming from a series of dams and soaks.

Some smaller areas are irrigated from a licensed water allocation.



The property is divided into 12 paddocks, with the majority of the fencing being in good shape and comprising mainly Ringlock, plain and barb on steel and pine posts.

The owners have continually developed the pastures, with a mix of clovers, kikuyu and natural grasses.



Venn Road is well fertilised annually with a mix of NPK and applications of lime and gypsum.

It offers a good mix of soil types, including fertile river loams, lighter sands and gritty sandy loams, which provide fodder production at various phases during the year.

Venn Road is serviced by laneways and a set of steel cattle yards and outloading facilities.

Infrastructure includes an array of sheds, including a general purpose/hay shed, machinery shed and two storage sheds.

Venn Road is an excellent grazing property and would make an ideal weekend getaway, with plenty of picturesque locations to build your weekender or a more serious rural homestead.