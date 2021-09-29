Historic ruins offered for sale despite memorial concerns

There is community concern about the future of historic ruins perched above Adelaide.



Many consider Arthur's Seat to be a memorial to the 1983 Ash Wednesday bushfires in which 28 people died across South Australia.



More than 1500 people were injured in the fire disaster, 383 homes and 200 other buildings were destroyed and 160,000 hectares were burnt.



Renewal SA, a SA government authority, has listed for sale the 2.5ha Adelaide Hills site which was razed in Ash Wednesday.

Arthur's Seat, built in the 1850s, was sold to the government after being destroyed by the fires and part of its land was incorporated into the Cleland Conservation Park.

Mount Lofty is the highest point in the southern Mount Lofty Ranges and is reputed to have the best views of Adelaide city, about 15km to the east.



McGees Property has listed the ruins for sale on behalf of Renewal SA admitting the prestigious block would "suit new home builder or brave home renovator".

No price has been offered and the ruins are for sale by expressions of interest closing October 22.



For more information on the property contact the agents at McGees, James Juers 0438 442909 or Simon Lambert 0408 846 999.

