East Strathglen sells to $2475 average

Caroline Sprigg (left), holding daughter Bridie, East Strathglen stud, Tambellup, buyer Murray Saunders, A Saunders & Co, Highbury, Elizabeth Sprigg, East Strathglen stud and Preston Clarke, Elders stud stock, with the $8500 second top-priced ram.

STEADFAST bidding competition drove values north at East Strathglen's 32nd annual on-property ram sale at Tambellup last Friday.

The spirited competition continued throughout the sale from the register of 38 of new and return buyers, who showed they were prepared to pay for their selections from the even quality catalogue of 160 East Strathglen rams displaying their trademark white heavy cutting wools.

Buyers descended from all parts of the southern agricultural areas with rams also going to new homes as far north as Northampton and east to New South Wales.

At the completion of selling, auctioneer Nathan King and the Elders selling team had cleared 156 of 160 Merino and Poll Merino rams (98 per cent) for an overall average of $2475.

This was up $417 on average compared to last year's sale where 161 of 170 rams (95pc) were sold under the hammer for an average of $2058.

Broken down, a total clearance of 116 Merino rams reclaimed the average stakes from their polled stablemates at $2550, up $520 on last year where 129 of 132 rams (98pc) sold at auction to average $2030.

In the Poll Merino line-up, 40 of 44 rams (91pc) sold under the hammer to average $2255 which was a $85 jump on last year's sale where 32 of 38 (84pc) poll rams sold at auction for a $2170 average.

Rams were still making to $3800 as the sale turned toward the home stretch, however with some buyers determined to purchase selected rams, the door opened for buyers on a budget with plenty of rams available from $600 to $1200.

With the $9000 top-priced ram at the 32nd annual East Strathglen on-property ram sale at Tambellup last Friday were East Strathglen stud co-principal Rohan Sprigg (left), buyers Neil and Sam Jackson, Overton stud, Kojonup and Elders stud stock representative Preston Clarke.

The Sprigg family again opened the sale with a large team of 51 March shorn rams which attracted strong top-end buying support.

The first six horn rams kickstarted the sale well but it was an impressive Poll sire penned in lot eight that claimed the sale's $9000 top-priced honours.

Having no shortage of admirers, the ram was eventually knocked down to Neil and Sam Jackson, Overton stud, Kojonup.

The ram was from the ES Glen 1 family and displayed wool tests of 18.9 micron, 2.8 SD, 17.6 CV and 99.7 per cent comfort factor (CF).

A few lots later and the Jacksons paid $4250 for another Poll ram testing 18.6 micron, 2.8 SD, 14.9 CV and 99.8pc CF.

Neil Jackson said while they had used East Strathglen Merino sires in the breeding programs before, this was their first venture into polled genetics from the stud.

"We are chasing make and shape and quality wool," Mr Jackson said.

Volume buyer Bill O'Keeffe (left), O'Keeffe Farming, Gnowangerup and flock classer Russell McKay, Elders stud stock, following the East Strathglen sale where the O'Keeffes purchased 20 rams costing to $3700.

"They represent outcross genetics and something to push our Polls along.

"We are mating 9000 commercial and stud ewes so we need a lot of commercial rams and it applies more selection pressure for us."

Long-time annual buyer of nucleus rams since the sale's inception Murray Saunders, A Saunders & Co, Highbury, paid the sale's $8500 second top price for new Poll sire.

The upstanding stylish Poll sale team leader was from the East Strathglen Trump family and tested 20.3 micron, 2.6 SD, 12.9 CV and 99.9pc CF.

The Saunders family runs a total of 3400 commercial Merino breeding ewes and Mr Saunders said the ram would add to the existing East Strathglen bloodlines and be used naturally in the nucleus breeding program of 450 ewes to breed replacements and working flock rams.

"Looking for body size, wool and conformation and Polls for slightly early maturing," Mr Saunders said.

"It has a higher volume wool cut and is white and nourished to handle the higher rainfall.

"He is actually a ripper ram and I thought he was good value for what I paid."

The Patterson family, Redwood Enterprises, Tambellup, wasn't shy in paying top money for its two March shorn Merino rams, outlaying the sale's $7000 top and $6750 third top Merino ram prices.

The top ram was penned in lot five with wool tests of 18.6 micron, 2.6 SD, 13.9 CV and 99.7pc, while their earlier purchase in lot two tested 18.3 micron, 2.7 SD, 14.9 CV and 99.8pc CF.

Highlighting the depth of the catalogue was the $6900 top price paid for the paddock run April shorn rams, one of three new rams purchased by the Boorabbin stud, Wannamal.

Their top-priced ram was found in lot 85 which was from the East Strathglen Connor family with tests of 19.7 micron, 3 SD, 15.2 CV and 99.7pc CF.

Boorabbin stud classer Bruno Luciani said East Strathglen had been used in the Boorabbin stud previously and it was time to refresh this bloodline.

"We had a good look at their on-property field day, the top ram ticks all the boxes with its size and wool," Mr Luciani said.

"We need the white and brightness in the wools, especially where they are going, and the East Strathglen line has worked well in the past."

Cristinelli Grazing Company, Tambellup, bid strongly for their team of six Merino rams and paid to the sale's next highest price of $5750 for a March shorn ram in pen 22 testing 21.7 micron, 3.6 SD, 16.7 CV and 98.pc CF.

Several buyers secured large numbers of rams at the sale and consistently paid beyond $3000 for their selections.

Sharing volume buyer status with 20 rams each was Subasio Downs, Gnowellen and O'Keeffe Farming, Gnowangerup.

Subasio Downs purchased 13 Poll rams and seven horn rams, paying from $600 to $3100 which included eight rams costing $3000-$3100.

O'Keeffe Farming classer Russell McKay, Elders stud stock, was tasked with buying the all Merino team for the 15-year East Strathglen clients, paying from $1000 to $3600 with 11 of the rams knocked down for $3000 plus.

Other larger accounts included Cranbrook graziers PL & DM Horrock who acquired 13 rams (seven Poll, six horns) operating between $1200 to $3300.

Long-time supporter of Strathglen breeding, Connamara Grazing, Kojonup, outlaid strong values for 10 Merino rams paying from $2500 to $4500 (including three rams at $4000 plus) to average a healthy $3605, while Mark Haynes & Co, Frankland River, also finished the sale with 10 Merino rams costing from $1200 to $3300.