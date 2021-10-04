Big offering for Corrigin/Wickepin sale

THE spring ewe selling season will kick off next week and one sale on the calendar not to be missed is the Nutrien Livestock Corrigin/Wickepin sale.

The sale on this Friday, October 8, will start at the Corrigin saleyards at 11.30am before moving to the Wickepin saleyards with this sale scheduled to start not before 1.30pm.

For buyers who can't get to the saleyards, both sales will be interfaced on AuctionsPlus.

Once again in both sets of saleyards there will be a great presentation of ewes from many regular vendors which are all showing the signs of a great season.

In the Corrigin leg an offering of 4750 ewe and wether lambs will go under the hammer.

One of the biggest vendors in the ewe pens at Corrigin will be Tony Guiness, AM & MA Guiness, Corrigin, who will present both ewe hoggets and proven breeders.

The offering from the Guiness family will consist of 255 August shorn, 1.5-year-old ewes and 400 September shorn, 5.5yo ewes.

The family's flock has been on Rutherglen bloodlines for more than 50 years and according to Nutrien Livestock Wickepin agent Ty Miller you could tell this when you saw the fleeces being thrown on the table at shearing in August.

Mr Miller said the line 1.5yo ewes from the Guiness family were only June-drop but they have grown out well and would average more than 54 kilograms.

Also featuring in the pens at the Corrigin saleyards will be 1.5yo ewes and wether lambs from Dave Thomas, RE Thomas & Co.

Dave Thomas, RE Thomas & Co, will offer 385 August shorn, Ronern blood, 1.5yo ewes at Corrigin.

The Thomas family will offer 385 August shorn, 1.5yo ewes and 350 August shorn wether lambs.

Mr Miller said the Thomas family had been using Ronern blood rams for more than 20 years and was currently the enterprise's oldest client.

"They are a really nice, well-grown line of ewe hoggets which will present very well," Mr Miller said.

"When we weighed them three weeks prior to the sale they averaged 61kg."

When it comes to the Thomas family's wether lambs, Mr Miller said this would be their top draft from their total drop of just over 1000 wether lambs.

The operation's entire flock has previously been shower dipped.

Another vendor to offer both 1.5yo ewes and wether hoggets in the sale will be the Talbot family, NB & AL Talbot & Co.

The Talbot family, NB & AL Talbot & Co, which has been using Claypans bloodlines for more than 30 years will present 302 August shorn wether lambs in the Corrigin saleyards.

The Talbots will offer 100 1.5yo ewes and 302 wether lambs which are based on Claypans bloodlines and August shorn.

Mr Miller said Bruce Talbot and his father Norm have been buying rams from Claypans for more than 30 years.

"They are very happy with the results they have been achieving with them which is probably why they have stuck with the bloodline," he said.

The 1.5yo ewes will average about 57kg and were treated with Avenge at shearing.

The line of 302 wether lambs are the enterprise's complete drop for this year and when weighed recently they averaged 41kg.

The wether lambs were dropped in April and have had their full quota of vaccinations and treatments.

Other volume vendors at Corrigin will include Chas Hewett & Co, which will present 460 July shorn, 1.5yo ewes and 500 September shorn wether lambs all based on Claypans bloodlines while BW & CM Nicholls, will offer 400 August shorn 1.5yo ewes bred on Kamballie bloodlines and KW & DH Graham will present 300 woolly, June/July-drop wether lambs based on Keetlen Valley and Seven Oaks South blood.

An example of the 1.5yo ewes which will be offered by brothers Matthew and Damian Orchard, GC & MD Orchard, in the Wickepin leg of the sale. The ewes on offer from the Orchards are based on Kolindale bloodlines and were shorn in July.

After the offering at Corrigin is finished, the sale will move to the Wickepin saleyards and there will be another quality offering of 8000 ewes and wether lambs from a long list of repeat vendors.

The majority of the ewe lines on offer will be 1.5yo but there will also be a number of lines of proven matrons for buyers looking for those types.

Offering one of the biggest lines of 1.5yo ewes at Wickepin will be the Orchard family, GC & MD Orchard.

The Orchards have nominated 420 July shorn, 1.5yo ewes for the sale.

Brothers Matthew and Damian Orchard breed their sheep for wool and their flock is based on Kolindale bloodlines.

Mr Miller said the Orchards only retained 45 per cent of their ewe hoggets and this has enabled them to present a large line in the sale.

"Recent dry seasons haven't let the Orchards present their hoggets in the sale for a while, as they have had to sell them earlier in the season," Mr Miller said.

"They are May-drop ewes and they will have an average weight of about 58kg.

Regular vendors at Wickepin for many years MG & B Green will offer a small line of 147 September shorn 5.5yo ewes, which are based on Eastville bloodlines and were shorn in September.

"They are good solid ewes and they have a three month start in the jacket, so they will present very well come sale day.

The line has been drenched and backlined off shears so purchasers will be able to buy with confidence.

Other bigger lines of 1.5yo ewes to be presented in the sale will come from regular vendor Jefan, Kulin, which will present 500 Eastville blood ewes with a March jacket, while PJ Ellis & Co will truck in a genuine line of 500 August shorn, Eastville blood ewes and EI & SM Astbury, will offer 380 East Mundalla blood, July shorn hoggets.

Regular vendors at Wickepin for many years MG & B Green will offer a small line of 147 September shorn 5.5yo ewes.

At 86 years old Barry Green still loves running sheep and does it with the after school help of grandson Dylan, while his son Michael dedicates his time to the cropping program.

Mr Miller said the line of cast for age ewes would present extremely well.

"They are large framed ewes and averaged 77kg when weighed recently," Mr Miller said.

"The Greens have been using rams from the Eastville stud for the past seven years and previous to that they were long-term clients of Greenville stud."

The line was backlined in September off shears.

There will be a number of large lines of proven matrons on offer and these will come from Warrego Farms, which will truck in 400 Coromandel blood, February shorn 4.5yo ewes, while PJ Ellis & Co will offer 350 August shorn, Eastville blood, 4.5yo ewes and PL & JA Russell will present 400 Ronern blood, September shorn 5.5yo ewes.

The largest vendor of wether lambs at Wickepin will be the Thomson family, DW & RJ Thomson.

The Thomsons have nominated 1500 September shorn, May/June-drop wether lambs, are based on East Mundalla bloodlines.

The large offering will be drafted into two lines of 750 head and represent the top two drafts from their 2200 wethers dropped this year.