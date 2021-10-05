Annual Mianelup sale peaks at $11,500

SPIRITED bidding for well-grown, heavy wool cutters resulted in Mianelup Merino and Poll Merino stud achieving a record sale average of $2028 at its on-property ram sale at Gnowangerup on September 21.

This year's wet winter and promising crop season, compared to last year's dry season which impacted flock numbers in the Great Southern, saw 115 rams sell under the hammer to a highest $2028 average for the stud which was up $685 when last year's 124 sold at an average of $1343.

From start to finish, new and return clients bid firmly to secure the slightly smaller offering of 125 sires and pushed prices to a top of $11,500, which gave Mianelup stud principal Elliot Richardson and his family plenty to smile about.

Once again, the Poll Merino numbers were increased and represented the majority of the catalogue with 104 of 112 selling to a $2119 average, which was up $657 a head and realised the day's top of $11,500.

The sale of the Merino rams saw 11 of the 13 offered sell at an average of $1164, up $164 a head when a top price of $2300 was achieved.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King said he thought last year's line-up was exceptional, but he believes this year's team was equally as good or better which was reflected in the overall value increase across the sale.

"The rams had plenty of frame, good wool cuts and quality wool which is a winning combination that producers will always appreciate," Mr King said.

"A few extra Poll numbers were offered which is the current trend of the industry and having a few more in the sale this year certainly helped keep the spirited bidding up right to the end.

"Loyal clients were back, some sourcing more sires than previous years, while there was a couple of new buyers which was pleasing to see."

This year's sale top price of $11,500 paid for a standout ram in pen five was a huge jump on the 2020 sale top of $3700.

While last year's top-priced sire went Arthur River way, this year's sale topper will be travelling afar, having caught the eye of first-time buyers Geoff and Bernadette Davidson, Moorundie Poll Merino stud, Keith, South Australia.

The big, square 118kg Poll sire expressed test results of 20.5 micron, 4.7 FD, 40 EMD and 6.5 GFW.

Mr Davidson who runs 2800 stud breeders said he believes Mianelup is one of the leading studs in WA for the type of sheep he is trying to breed.

"I have not laid eyes on the ram yet, but Elliot sent me photos and I value his opinion, so I thought it was worth having a crack," Mr Davidson said.

"This ram is a grandson of one of our own sires which has bred extremely well for us.

"We really liked the meat, early growth and structural characteristics of the Mianelup ram."

Mianelup stud principal Elliot Richardson (left), with buyer Gaden Rose, Mardo Well Poll Merino stud, Dandaragan, who purchased the bright, white woolled Poll in lot 25 for $4300. With them is Elders Gnowangerup representative James Culleton.

Like previous sales, Mianelup genetics at the top end of the catalogue were sought after by stud producers, with Gaden Rose, Mardo Well Poll Merino stud, Dandaragan, securing a bright, white woolled Poll in lot 25 at $4300.

Tipping the scales at 112kg, the impressive sire carried figures of 20.5 micron, 4.8 FD, 38 EMD and 5.3 GFW.

Mr Rose said he had travelled some way to select this sire which he believed to be one of the finer-woolled rams in the shed.

"I'm always looking for rams with wool suited to our high rainfall area and this sire ticked all the boxes and had a body conformation that I couldn't fault," Mr Rose said.

It's the first time Mr Rose has purchased from the stud and he has plans to mate this sire to 100 of his 600 head Merino stud ewe flock to breed ram lambs which will go on to be sold at his Mardo Well annual sale.

Paying $4200 for a bale filler was Corrigin-based buyer VM & M Bolt, which not only outlaid this price for a Poll ram weighing 103kg with a 24.8 micron, but managed to get its hands on another three sires paying a $3400, $2300 and $1500 price tag, which resulted in a team average of $2850.

Back and not afraid to dig deep to secure the rams of its choice was JR & RJ Baxter, Katanning, which bid strongly and paid a top of $3700 for its selection of six quality rams at a $3050 average.

The $3700 ram weighed 103kg and had fine wool of 19.8 micron and went home with two $3700 priced sires which displayed body weights of 109kg and 97kg.

Lachlan Lewis, Pallinup Merinos, Gnowangerup, had a thorough look at all the rams before the sale commenced and at the conclusion had got his hands on three that best suited his interests, paying $3000, $2600 and $2500 respectively.

Volume buyer on the day and regular purchaser Paul Cunningham, KJ Cunningham & Co, Tambellup, bid on a number of sires during the sale and loaded 22 Poll Merinos into the back of his truck at an average of $1973, while paying a top of $3100 for a stylish, heavy cutting ram in pen four.

Mr Cunningham said he has been on Mianelup bloodlines for six years and looked for rams that have depth, length, quality of wool and good staple length.

He mates 4500 ewes annually and joins 3500 to Poll Merino sires, while the remainder are joined to prime lamb sires.

Loyal client of 45 plus years Paul Berger, Greengables Pastoral, South Nyabing, supported Mianelup genetics again when he secured 10 rams at the top end of the catalogue at a high of $2600 twice and an average of $2110.

Mr Berger who runs 2500 Merino ewes said consistency was the key when selecting his sires.

"Buying rams which have medium micron (20-21 micron), a long staple length and white, soft handling wool is always what I look for," Mr Berger said.

Philip Russell bid on behalf of John Scott & Son during the sale and managed to get eight sires that suited his client's needs, paying the day's $2300 top for a Merino ram at an overall $1775 average.

Return clients CH & ER Gibbs & Sons, Kojonup, landed a team of six for an average of $1250 which included a top of $1600.

Outlaying a $2200 top and an average of $1445 for 11 Merino and Poll Merino rams was Gensar Pty Ltd, Tambellup, while not leaving empty handed was PM & RM Hickey, Narembeen, who bought a single sire at $3200.

Locals, J Hitster & Co, paid a $2200 average and $2800 top for its four rams, neighbours RJ Garnett & Son, secured four at a $2150 average, Elders stud stock representative Russell McKay tallied up a team of three at an average of $933 for RJ Hewett, Pingrup, while Jebarjup Pastoral Co, Cranbrook, purchased eight at $800 each.

Mr Richardson said he was very pleased with the offering of rams his family put up this year and was grateful to clients for their continued support and the great seasonal conditions many are experiencing in the area right now.

"We are focused on re-establishing our sale numbers in the coming years and continuing to pay attention to our breeding objectives of producing large framed, heavy-cutting, fertile sheep that have white, stylish wool with a good staple length," Mr Richardson said.