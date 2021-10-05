Hedingham White Suffolks top $1800 four times

THE third annual Hedingham White Suffolk on-property ram sale attracted a strong crowd at Wickepin on September 24.

This year the stud offered 100 rams, 10 more than last year and sold 92, selling 10 more rams compared to 2020 when it offered 90 and sold 82.

One ram sold immediately after the sale at $900 to Kareem Farms, Popanyinning.

The enterprised secured five more rams for a total of six averaging $1100.

Also improved was the sale average of $1247 up on last year's average of $1238.

The first 10 rams were sold individually and after that two rams at a time were penned, giving buyers the option to purchase the pair of rams or just the individual.

Several buyers took advantage of this system and purchased in pairs, with many bidders purchasing multiple rams each.

Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry had no trouble finding bids early on in the sale, but bidding did fade towards the backend of the catalogue.

Kevin (left), Bryce and Allan Lansdell, Kareem Farms, Popanyinning. The enterprise walked away with six rams averaging $1100.

Mr Curry said that it was a very consistent line-up of rams presented by the stud.

"The majority of the rams sold to regular buyers," Mr Curry said.

"There was good local interest, but there were a few good rams overlooked."

The sale topped at $1800 on four separate rams and the first to pay the top price was repeat purchaser Darren Wilson, W & G Wilson, Narrogin.

The lot three ram had test figures of 18.2 post-weaning weight (PWWT), 0.3mm PFat, 1.2 eye muscle depth (PEMD) and 18.8 yearling weight (YWT).

Mr Wilson paid the top-price of $1800 for two more rams, the lot nine ram had test results of 18 PWWT, 0.00 PFat and 1.3 PEMD, while the lot 48 ram had 15.8 PWWT, 0.00 PFat and 2.9 PEMD.

Mr Wilson finished the sale with a total of 12 rams, averaging $1525.

Cowcher Farming also paid $1800 for the lot five ram which had figures of 16 PWWT, 0.20 PFat and 1.9 PEMD.

The Cowchers purchased two other rams to total three averaging $1400.

Fleay and Fleay, Wickepin, bought nine rams at a top of $1100 and an average of $933.

Also buying nine rams was returning client Jesmond Farmers, Karlgarin, at an average of $1300.

A number of bidders secured six rams each.

Windorah Farms, Tincurrin, paid an average of $1183, LR & S Sims, Narrogin, averaged $1500 and PL & JA Russell, Wickepin, paid on average $1050 for six rams each, respectively.

Also getting involved in the sale was D & D Warburton, Wandering, buying five rams averaging $1120.

Eight Six Gate Farms, Kulin, paid an average of $1500 for four rams, with A & PD Moore, Narrogin, paying $925 on average for four rams.

Also finishing the day with four rams was Knowsley Grazing Co, Katanning, averaging $1375 and CR & JA Hemley, Wickepin, averaging $1300.

Hedingham stud principal Warren Thompson said the sale went very well and he was happy with the overall result.

"There was good competition from volume buyers," Mr Thompson said.

"To put up an increased offering and sell most of them was great."

"We had a really good season and didn't have to put too much into the rams," said stud representative Emma Bentley.