Values reach $2500 for Fern Park sale

FIGURES were on the upside at the Fern Park annual on-property ram sale at Wickepin on September 23.

The sun was shining and bidders were quick to seize the opportunity to buy some top-quality Poll Merinos.

The stud again offered 80 Poll Merino rams and managed to clear 78 under the hammer for an average of $935.

The clearance numbers were up compared to the previous year's sale when 65 out of 80 sold.

Also up compared to the stud's 2020 sale was the average, improving by $160.

The rams penned were offered by Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services with Australian Wool Network livestock manager Don Morgan as the sale auctioneer.

The top price of the sale was bid by Bryce and Dean Sinclair, DP & RM Sinclair, Newdegate, paying $2500 for a Poll Merino with wool test figures of 21.8 micron, 18.3 coefficient variation (CV), 4 standard deviation (SD) and 98.2 per cent comfort factor (CF).

The hardworking team at Fern Park, Linda Orgorman (left), Annabell Kaus and Tess Runge.

The sale's top price exceeded last year's top price of $1450 by $1050.

Mr Sinclair also paid the second top price of $2100 for a ram with wool figures of 23.1 micron. 3.5 SD, 15.2 CV and 98.2pc CF.

The Sinclairs went on to buy two more rams for a total of four averaging $1550.

They run 4000 Merino ewes and 1500 White Suffolks.

Mr Sinclair said the rams had an extremely long staple, a plain frame and were thick through the backend and shoulders.

"We have been purchasing rams from the stud for near on 10 years," Mr Sinclair said.

Returning clients Schorlr & Sons purchased 15 rams at a top of $1900 and an average of $1243 to be the volume buyer.

Close behind was Patten Trading group with 14 rams averaging $854.

Returning buyer Simon Newman, Cuballing, secured a total of 10 rams averaging $1300.

Fairholme Holdings, Cuballing, bought a total of 11 rams paying a high of $1950 and an average of $1273.

Another notable volume buyer was returning client Simon Newman, Linton Park, Cuballing, securing 10 rams at an average of $1300.

Mr Newman described the rams as being free growing, large framed rams with white, bright, wool.

Picking up a team of seven rams was JF Yandle, Narembeen, for an average of $907.

RP Bushby, Lake Grace, paid an average of $750 for five rams, while Clare Farms, Newdegate, also secured five rams averaging $883.

AWN auctioneer Don Morgan said the rams were presented very well, it was a good line-up of large carcase-type rams with nice stylish wool and they sold accordingly.

Fern Park stud principal Kevin Pauley said he was very grateful for the support from loyal clients.

"It was a marvellous result," Mr Pauley said.

"My stud is tucked away and I appreciated people making the effort to seek us out and purchase rams."