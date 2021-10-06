Wilgarna Poll Dorset sells to $1550 high

NEW and return clients were treated to improved weight gains, shape, size and performance at the annual Wilgarna Poll Dorset ram sale at Boyup Brook on September 24.

Stud principals Clint and Kay Westphal's strong focus on sourcing new genetics and breeding prime lamb sires that are pure in breed type and bloodlines were appreciated by the 15 registered buyers and the handful of others sitting on the AuctionsPlus online platform.

Compliments were flowing on the quality of this year's sale team which were very well presented and were sold once again under the Westcoast Wool & Livestock banner.

At the conclusion of the sale, the shed penned full of 60 big framed, well-conditioned rams had achieved an 88 per cent clearance under the hammer, compared to last year's clearance of 69pc when a slightly larger group of 80 head was offered.

The top price of $1550 was recorded for an upstanding ram in lot 28 and the 53 which sold at auction averaged $1065, up $100 on last year's average of $965.

With the $1550 top-priced sire at the annual Wilgarna Poll Dorset ram sale, Boyup Brook, was stud principal Clint Westphal (left), Bridgetown based buyer Marcus Gifford and his eight-year-old son Flynn, HR & FA Gifford and Westcoast Wool & Livestock Boyup Brook and Darkan agent Mat Lowe.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock Boyup Brook and Darkan agent Mat Lowe said it was a very pleasing sale and a credit to the vendors.

"The Westphals put in a lot of effort this year to make sure their rams were prepared extremely well and only the elite rams made it to auction," Mr Lowe said.

"It was great to see many return buyers and a few new clients get hands on Wilgarna's quality genetics."

This year's sale top price of $1550 paid for a well-muscled ram in pen 28 was achieved when Boyup Brook and Bridgetown producer Marcus Gifford, HR & FA Gifford, gave the final nod to Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer Chris Hartley.

Measuring 870mm in body length, Wilgarna 30 was one of the heaviest sires in the catalogue, tipping the scales at 121kg and expressed raw data figures of 66kg weaning weight and scans of 46mm eye-muscle depth and 8mm fat.

The Giffords also purchased another sire weighing 124kg in lot one for $1400.

Mr Gifford said it was the first time he has purchased from his neighbours, but it has been on the agenda for a while.

"We used Poll Dorset sires many years ago but felt the breed had a few lambing issues, however since then the society and its breeders have worked hard to stamp out those issues and correct the faults they once had," Mr Gifford said.

"Today I selected quality rams that had plenty of shape, muscling and good weight gains behind them."

The Giffords run a purebred Dohne flock of 3000 breeders and believe their high-quality wool and dual-purpose traits complement their prime lamb program very well.

"We produce crossbred lambs with the aim to sell as many as we can post weaning," Mr Gifford said.

"Finishing our lambs can vary slightly depending on the seasons but all our lambs are sold directly to the local abattoirs."

Mr Lowe had several bidding cards in his top pocket and bid strongly on behalf of IG Westphal, Collie, to secure a ram at the second top price of $1500.

The sire weighed a hefty 126kg and had a weaning weight of 69.5kg.

Loyal clients Ronald Tuckett, RL & HM Tuckett, Tonebridge, paid good money for seven meaty rams.

Mr Tuckett paid $1400 for his team topper which expressed a weaning weight of 51.2kg and by the end of the auction he had averaged $1271 for his sale selections.

Also snapping up seven rams were new buyers Wayde and Emma Robertson, WM & CM Robertson, Boyup Brook, who bought lots 13 and five at $1400 and $1350 respectively.

Ending the spending spree averaging $1064, Mr Robertson said their team of sires would be joined to their flock of 3000 Merinos.

"We try to produce prime lambs with quick growth rates which are weaned early and sold directly to the local abattoirs at 22kg to 25kg dressed weight before the start of summer," Mr Robertson said.

"I chase sires with a good length of body, strong feet and legs, easy lambing characteristics and great weaning weights."

SD & CE Mallett, Boyup Brook, knew what types they were after and bid to a top of $1300 for a sire weighing 112kg and averaged $1120 for its five head, while Boyup Brook based operation L Lloyd Grazing managed to load five onto the back of its ute at a $1110 average.

Brendon Mead, Elders Bridgetown, was back supporting Wilgarna genetics and buying on behalf of regulars Bondfield Farms, Boyup Brook.

He snapped up three sires at an average of $1033, while local enterprise Yarwun Pty Ltd, picked out six rams that best suited its need at an average of $958.

Securing four sires each for JA Forbes & Co, Boyup Brook, at an average of $950 was Mr Lowe, while Upper Blackwood Estate Pty Ltd, Boyup Brook, paid a $925 average.

Knocked down on account of L & J Beadle, Boyup Brook, were two rams at $1250 and $800 price tags, while Mr Lowe secured B & E Creek & Co, Boyup Brook and JS & LP Jackson, Bowelling, a pair each at a $833 and $800 average respectively.

A single sire had a trip to Manjimup when it was snapped up by Avondale Produce at the reserve price of $800.