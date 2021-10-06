Another big fund manager decides it's time to sell its farms

Agricultural fund manager Laguna Bay Pastoral Company has also decided to take advantage of record farm prices to sell its big cropping operation in western Victoria.



Agents expect the 3355 hectare (8290 acre) Woorndoo aggregation will make more than $70 million.

Laguna Bay is an Australian investment vehicle set up in 2016, with the US-based Washington State Investment Board as the main investor.



The Queensland-headquartered Laguna Bay is the latest in a number of big investors who have decided to cash in a farm portfolio.

The fund manager sold another historic property in the Western District this time last year.

It bought more than $50 million worth of dairy farms in Tasmania's north west in 2018.

It was also involved in a deal which saw the Canadian Public Sector Pension Investment Board snap up almond orchards and water entitlements in northern Victoria in 2019.

Laguna Bay sold the 8200ha (20,000ac) Banongill Station for about $80 million last October to a consortium of local farming families.



A US investment company is also offloading its big Australian farm portfolio.

Proterra Investment Partners is selling 49 farms across south-eastern Australia.

The Corinella Group Pty Ltd of farms is scattered across more than 22,500ha but are mostly grain growing operations in western Victoria and the Wimmera.

All up price is about $350 million but Melbourne-based selling agents LAWD said the portfolio is being offered as a single portfolio or as individual farms.

LAWD has joined forces with Elders Real Estate to sell the Woorndoo collection of properties for Laguna Bay.

The aggregation is pitched as "an institutional grade dryland cropping opportunity".



The aggregation is located at Woorndoo between Lake Bolac and Mortlake in an area regarded for cropping and livestock pursuits.

The properties are operated as a Northern Hub (1092ha), Central Hub (842ha) and Southern Hub (1420ha) all located within a six kilometre radius.



Laguna Bay has invested in the amalgamation of numerous mixed farming enterprises to state-of-the-art raised bed development.

Woorndoo is being offered for sale in one line or as three separate assets on a contingent basis.

The property is for sale by expression of interest closing November 4.

For more information contact Danny Thomas (LAWD) on 0439 349 977 or Rob Rickard (Elders) 0407 354 025.

The story Another big fund manager decides it's time to sell its farms first appeared on Farm Online.