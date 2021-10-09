Harvey students win breeder challenge

DOMINATING the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) Future Sheep Breeders Challenge was the team from the Western Australian College of Agriculture (WACOA), Harvey at the Perth Royal Show.

The competition ran over a course of six months and involved five schools and colleges growing out and preparing six wethers selected from the House family's Barloo stud at Gnowangerup.

The best four sheep from each school/college were presented for judging and weighing.

The sheep were then shorn, with the fleece being measured and weighed and wethers valued for their wool and carcase attributes.

Winning the overall award was the WACOA, Harvey team of Jack Byrne, Breanna Macdonald, Sarah Wood, Kimberley Mannion, Alyssa Rijkers and Blake Johnston with a combined score of 145 points.

The college also won the measurement and presentation and handling categories on 95 and 50 points.

The overall runner up was WACOA, Denmark team one on 132 points followed by WACOA, Narrogin on 126 points.

AWI director David Webster (left), with the winning AWI Future Breeders Challenge team from WACOA Harvey, comprising Jack Byrne (left), Breanna Macdonald, Sarah Wood, Kimberley Mannion, Alyssa Rijkers, Blake Johnston and WACOA Harvey teacher Steve Adams.

In the measurement section WACOA, Denmark team one placed second on 87 points and WACOA, Denmark team two was third on 81 points.

For the presentation and handling portion of the competition WACOA Narrogin and Esperance Training Farm Centre were both on 48 points but in a countback the Narrogin team was placed in second with Esperance in third.

AWI's David Webster said that the competition was outstanding and the students were very competitive.

"The challenge is more about what they learned from the experience and the cameraderie or alumni that comes with that," Mr Webster said.

Students skirting the fleeces during the AWI Future Sheep Breeders competition at the Perth Royal Show.

"I think it is also important to point out there were non-country students involved in the challenge, which shows that there are young adults seeking careers in agriculture from all areas and that is great to see," Mr Webster said.