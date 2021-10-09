Farming opportunity in the Avon Valley

Price: From $5m

Location: Katrine

Area: 876ha

Agent: LJ Hooker Toodyay & Garland International

Contact: John Butler 0429 964 060

John Garland 0418 923 347





LOCATED halfway between Northam and Toodyay at Katrine, this prestige and reputable property is a distinctive farming opportunity in the heart of the Avon Valley.

A splendid property with rare Avon River frontage, its fertile landscape and established production are well known in local agricultural circles.

The owners have run the farm since 2004 and have chosen to manage it in a harmonious manner with limited synthetic inputs and a reduced stock holding.

They run 105 Angus breeders and calves, 1000 Dorper ewes and 75 Boer does and were part of a highly commended Paddock to Plate operation of Macabee Dorper lamb from 2012 to 2020.

The property comprises two titles, one of which is 808 hectare and the other is 68ha.

Infrastructure includes a classic brick farmhouse, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, set in lovely traditional gardens.

A one bedroom worker's quarters and one bedroom shearer's quarters are ready for use and a charming two bedroom cottage sits waiting for a renovating touch to bring it back to life.

The property is equipped with general purposes sheds, working shearing sheds, grain silos and livestock yards.

With a total of 22 paddocks, all have water points from either scheme or dam.

There are two scheme water points (with a provision for two additional), two solar bores, an air pump bore, 10 dams, three soaks and a winter creek that runs through five paddocks.

Additionally you will find a large working gravel pit for internal use, or commercial use with relevant approvals.