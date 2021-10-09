New Speckle Park world record set as Three Way marks end of an era | Photos

+4 Photos by Billy Jupp









THREE Way Speckle Park stud has marked the beginning of the end of its existence in style by setting a new world record at its stage one dispersal sale on Saturday.

A crowd of about 60 registered bidders gathered at the Gorrell family's property, Brookside near Nundle, while 130 more followed the sale online via Elite Livestock Auctions trying to get their hands on the 61 females, 13 bulls, 18 pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) recipient females, 48 embryos and 98 semen straws up for grabs.

A sale-high of $70,000 was reached when NGL Q1 Three Way Graceland's Q21 was knocked down to Kellanne Cattle Co, Newham, Victoria, setting a new world record for a Speckle Park female in the process surpassing the previous $57,000 record.

The 26-month-old was sired by Spots 'N' Sprouts Stands Alone and out of Three Way Gracelands, and was artificially inseminated to LLG 33E on July 30 this year.



Kellanne Cattle Co manager Paul Hourn said "you can't go wrong with the Gracelands breeding" and it was a major factor behind stud principal Kelly Krieg's decision to purchase her.



"She's in calf at the moment, but if she wasn't she would be getting flushed, but we will put an open flush up for her in the Blueprint sale in May next year," Mr Hourn said.



"Years ago, Kelly did buy a bull from here, so we know the family pretty well and we have had a lot to do with the Gracelands bloodlines because a good client of ours at Hay paid $32,000 for one of the first Gracelands sold in the country, so we knew the price would probably be right up there.

"At the end of the day, I think she was the pick of the draft, her full sister I thought was probably just as good and sold to our neighbours, Temple Mount Farm, Woodend, at lot 10 for $36,000.

"After speaking to Stephan, who bought her sister, I think he is planning on getting in on Beef Week with us as well, so all these cattle will be on display at Beef Week as well as the Sydney Royal Champion and reserve champion in the Urquhart, which is on the farm at the moment as well."

Three Way Speckle Park stud principal Neil Gorrell echoed Mr Hourn's sentiments saying the top-seller was a true standout.

"We prepared her for the Sydney Royal but because of the COVID-19 pandemic we didn't go, but we've put a lot of effort into getting her ready for showing and I think that shows," Mr Gorrell said.

"A lot of people like that sort of animal and we have sold embryos out of that heifer for $3500, but there was quite a few people who came and inspected her before the sale, who I can't thank enough for helping us achieve this result."

In total, all 61 females offered were sold at an average of $22,065, of which 11 females had a calf at foot, and sold at an average of $27,090.



Online buyers dominated the sale with Stephan Arris, Temple Mount Farm, Woodend, Victoria, the most prolific buyer purchasing 13 heifers at an average of $23,692 as well as nine PTIC recipient females at an average of $10,666.



Other volume buyers included Nicky Reeves, Heyfield, who purchased one PTIC recipient female and three cows online at an average of $18,750, Gotcha Speckle Parks, Dumaresq Island, five cows at an average of $24,800, and Graham and Pam Boon, Loomberah, three cows at an average of $18,000.



"I sold the Australian record heifer three years ago for $32,000 in Scone and that result hit me on the way home that night, so I think this one may take a day or two to sink in," Mr Gorrell said.



"We've put a lot of work into the stud and this property since we arrived four years ago, we have the progeny of these heifers to be sold next year at our stage two dispersal sale.



"It is really humbling that it has happened the way it has and my wife Glenda, my daughter Lindsay and myself can't thank everyone enough for their support."

During the sale, 12 of the 13 bulls offered sold at an average of $9833 with a top of $14,000 reached twice for NGL Q11 Three Way Paradigm Shift and NGL Q20 Three Way Profit Maker.

In total, 18 PTIC recipient females were offered and sold at an average of $8555, 45 of 48 embryo packages were sold at an average of $1066 per embryo and 98 semen straws were offered and sold at an average of $175 per straw.

The stud will hold the second stage of its dispersal sale in spring 2022, when it will offer the progeny of the cattle sold at this year's live auction.



The sale was conducted by Garvin and Cousens, Tamworth, with Paul Dooley auctioneering.

