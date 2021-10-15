Farm connectivity explored at Hinkler AgTech forum | PHOTOS

+11 Click on the image above to see more photos.























HORSES for courses was a common phrase throughout the Hinkler AgTech On-farm Connectivity Growers Forum in Bundaberg on October 14.



The aim of the forum was to help local agribusinesses better understand on-farm connectivity and communication technology.

The day included a panel session consisting of Kev Rasmussen, HortIT Solutions, Braden Hellmuth, Greensill Farming and Tate Parbery, Red Rock Macadamias, with Tom Andrews of Connected Farms facilitating the session.

There was a consensus that not everything might work for all farms and that every individual farmer should assess what they really needed.



Exhibitors such as NBN, Queensland Computers, Hort IT Solutions, Ausmeter, Telstra, Connected Farms and RDH Integration Services, also had displays and information on hand to help attendees.

The forum was hosted by Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.

