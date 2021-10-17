Colourful backdrop for latest EPEA function

THE Elders Past Employees Association (EPEA) went bush to a magnificent farm setting for its latest social function earlier this month.

A group of 40 people, all past employees and partners, travelled to Gingin, most by bus from Perth and some under their own steam driving themselves, to long-time Elders clients Locky and Jane McTaggart's Warringah farm.

With the beef cattle property situated 20km north of town, the touring group took the opportunity to stop for morning coffee at CU @ The Park Café in Gingin before carrying on to Warringah for lunch.

A barbecue under the gum trees on the expansive homestead lawns interspersed with colourful beds of flowers in full bloom, striking garden art and cattle grazing in an adjoining paddock was a perfect setting for catching up and reminiscing.

EPEA president Garry Dunstan said, "you can take the people out of the country but you can't take the country out of the people".

"We have had seven functions in the past 12 months and excluding our Christmas function this one has been the second best for attendance," Mr Dunstan said.

"I think every one really loved getting back into the bush and it was great to see some new members joining us today.

"We sincerely thank Locky and Jane for hosting us and Lynton and Lorraine Symington, Bob Peake and Rusty Miller for helping set-up and organise the day.

"Our next function will be in Albany at the Stirling Club on Friday, November 12, followed by our annual Christmas function, which this year will have a change of venue and be held at RAAFA, Bull Creek Drive, Bull Creek on Monday, December 6.

"Feel free to contact me on mobile 0408 683 994 or garryandaileen@bigpond.com if you would like to attend either function or join the EPEA," Mr Dunstan said.

Relaxing in the sunshine were Kevin (left) and Shirley Kerr, Bullcreek, with Roy and Bobin Dunn, Shoalwater.

Presentations were made to hosts Locky (left) and Jane McTaggart (second right), comprising plants for Jane and a carton of Guinness for Locky (as suggested by local intelligence!) by EPEA treasurer David McManus and newsletter editor Richard Gapper, watched by Pip Phillips, Bunbury.

Lynton Symington (left), Willetton, EPEA secretary Derek Downing, Forrestfield and committee member Bob Peake, Atwell, manned the barbecue.

John Hatch (left), Lancelin, Liz Watkins, Perth, Brian and Penny Branch, Wembley Downs and Michael Moore, City Beach, enjoyed their day out.

Adding a dash of colour to match the gardens were Heather Hatch (left), Lancelin, Gloria Virgo, Scarborough, Pat Peake, Atwell and Bev Downing, Forrestfield.

Chatting over a drink were Lesley Cross, Swanbourne, Peter Temby, Shoalwater and Trevor Ross, Booragoon.

EPEA president Garry Dunstan (left) and his wife Aileen, caught up with Jon Meakins, Sorrento, Rod Scrutton, Riverton and EPEA newsletter editor Richard Gapper, Attadale.

Members enjoyed a morning tea stop at CU @ The Park Café, Gingin, before carrying on to Warringah farm for lunch.

Glenys Moulton (left), Subiaco and EPEA committee member Lorraine Symington, Willetton, with one of the artworks in the garden at Warringah farm.

EPEA committee member Lorraine Symington (left), Willetton, soaked up the garden atmosphere with Dorothy Scrutton, Riverton, Barb McManus, Canning Vale and host Jane McTaggart and dog Spencer, Warringah farm, Gingin.

Pip Phillips (left), travelled from Bunbury to catch up with host Locky McTaggart, Gingin, Yolanda Pickerill, Como, Maria Gapper, Attadale and Mark Pickerill.

Hosts Locky (left) and Jane McTaggart at their Gingin cattle property Warringah farm, with EPEA president Garry Dunstan and treasurer David McManus.