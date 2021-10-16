Happy to get their hands on the Gator

The AFGRI Equipment John Deere Gator prize from Farm Weekly's latest subscriber giveaway competition has arrived at its final destination.

After a busy weekend involved with the running of the local Kulin Bush Races, competition winner Jay Robertson and his 11-year-old son Fraser made the three and a half hour journey from their Kulin farm during the week to the AFGRI Equipment showroom at South Guildford to collect their prize.

And Fraser had already bagsed first drive when they got home saying that was fair given he was the only one of the four Robertson kids to get up at 6am for the round-trip to Perth.

Mr Robertson could have called rank, given he was the one that cut out and posted all the entries, but he was just happy to have such a handy new addition to the farm.

"It will replace our old four-wheel bike and will be great for a bit of sheep work and as a general run around vehicle," Mr Robertson said.

"I really want to thank AFGRI and Farm Weekly for putting up such a great prize."

Mr Robertson farms 5200 hectares plus 1800ha of lease country, currently comprising 4500ha crop, 4000 Eastville Park blood Merino ewes and 1500 Prime SAMM-Merino cross ewes, with his wife Alecia, their children Nate, 12, Fraser, 11, Ollie, 8 and Macey, 6, and his parents Graeme and Tricia Robertson.

When asked by Farm Weekly what he thought might be the Gator's best feature he was beaten to a reply by AFGRI Equipment's marketing and small ag manager Jacques Coetzee who quipped "the badge, of course".

The Robertsons' winning ticket for the John Deere HPX815E Work Series utility vehicle, valued at $22,255 including GST (RRP), was drawn by Mr Coetzee in the AFGRI Equipment stand at the recent Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days, watched by more than 100 hopeful onlookers.

"We at AFGRI would like to congratulate Jay and Fraser on the new Gator and we know they will have hours of joy with the machine," Mr Coetzee said.

"As Jay stated, it will be an excellent addition to their fleet and will certainly help with the sheep work on the farm.

"AFGRI would also like to thank Farm Weekly for allowing us the opportunity to be involved in this competition and look forward to furthering our strong relationship going forward."