Scenic Views offered in six title lots

The aptly named Scenic Views is an aggregation of farm land across six titles in the picturesque Swanfels Valley.



In the heart of the fertile Southern Downs, Scenic Views' 201 hectares (512 acres) will be sold by auction on October 29 at Picnic Point, Toowoomba.



It boasts productive country with breath-taking views from every aspect of the property.



There are two homes on Scenic Views, the original homestead and the more recent modern residence, as well as quality infrastructure and excellent water security.



The property is located 10 minutes east of Warwick and will be offered in the various lots.



Property 1 - Bradfords Lane, Yangan 59.9ha (148ac ac) has the residence.



The home features these stunning panoramic views with a guest retreat.



The north and south facing veranda's are designed for entertaining.



It also has a four bay machinery shed, bore, water tanks and water agreement in place.



Property Two - Top Paddock 60ha (121ac) has a number of top building sites.

It is another highly presently covered in native pastures and grasses.



Property Three - Lower Coopers Gully 32 ha (80ac) has all weather road access to gate and power is connected.



Property Four - Swanfels Road original homestead 13ha (33ac) has four-bedrooms and a large living area.

The homestead has a new roof and has been re-stumped, rewired and with new plumbing.



It also hosts the hayshed, a lockable storage shed, steel cattle yards and various other shedding.



Property Five - Madsen Road Lower Paddock 26.3ha (65ac).



More highly fertile land is presently covered in native pastures and grasses.



Property Six - Madsen Road Top Paddock 27 ha (67ac).

Agents from Ray White Rural say Scenic Views represents the perfect balance of rural living and a luxury retreat with a premium homestead.



"This unique opportunity to secure some of the region's best country, is now presented to you."



For more information contact Nicola Beggs 0427 910236 or Angus Corke 0427 288455.

