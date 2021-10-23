Celebrating women of rural and regional WA

CELEBRATING the women of Western Australia's agricultural industry and country towns - that was what a sundowner held at the Windsor Hotel in South Perth last Friday was all about.

The event was hosted by the RRR Network in recognition of International Day of Rural Women and was sponsored by CSBP.

It provided an opportunity for regional, rural and remote women to spend the night networking with like-minded people, while acknowledging the crucial role that rural women play in agriculture, food security and nutrition.

More than 60 women - and one token man - attended the sundowner which included nibbles and drinks. Journalist SHANNON BEATTIE attended for Farm Weekly and took these photos.

Planfarm graduate farm consultant Sang Ravindran (left) and Wongan Hills physiotherapist Jeanette Gordon

CSBP community engagement and marketing co-ordinator Sarah Jasper (left) and Australian Agri Finance senior business relationship manager Jessica McCartney.

Woodlands farmer Jo Ashworth (left) and Curtin University learning designer Stacey Carter.

Kate Pryce (left), research officer in the office of MP Steve Martin, with agricultural social media and PR consultant Lavinia Wehr.

Achmea Australia farm insurance specialist Kylie Freer (left) and ANZ agribusiness manager Natalie Marchese.

Department of Education agricultural education director Sally Panizza (left) and DPIRD project officer Kayla Evans.

ANZ credit relationship assistant Laura Tjakradinata (left), Westpac agribusiness banking manager Georgia Wood and Enviro Infrastructure HR co-ordinator Annabelle Harvey.

GIWA finance and administration manager Mila Fotiou (left), Rabobank accounts manager Marianna Parra and AEGIC barley markets manager Mary Raynes.

Bailiwick Legal owner Jessica Brunner (left) and solicitor Matilda Lloyd, with original RRR board member Sue McCreery.

Lesmurdie art marketer Jen Stoner (left) and RRR Network chairwoman Sarah Lang.

