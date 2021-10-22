NSW wins National Young Farmer Challenge

+12

























NSW took out the title of Grand Champion at the 2021 Australian Young Farmer Challenge National last night after the challenge was held virtually via Facebook live.



The team of Toni Dakis, Kate Lumbert, Byron Birch and Tamara Fechner-Head showed off its general and specific ag knowledge in the unique format.



The Australian Young Farmer Challenge National Final attracted almost 60 viewers from Australia and overseas while Qld, NSW, Vic, SA, and WA fought it out.

SA Next Generation president Sarah Hazel sent a shout-out on behalf of the group for the significant work behind the scenes for the evening to come together.



"The SA Next Gen Group are excited to host our second Australian final of the young farmer challenge, which is the sixth final to date and the first ever virtual Australian Young Farmer Challenge," she said.



"We'd like to sincerely like to thank all those involved, on that note it is with great pleasure we'd like to wish all the teams the very best this evening, good luck."

SA Young Farmer Challenge coordinator Andrew Hall welcomed the entrants and was excited for what the evening held wishing the teams the very best.

RAS NSW youth group member Justin Matthews was the master of ceremonies and quizmaster for the evening.

Vic started strong out the gate with a great general knowledge trivia team and NSW not far behind.

The competitors were faced with questions such as what premiers belonged to which state, the location of famous Australian landmarks, and what sport famous sports players were part of, as well as some very specific agricultural questions on eras of breeds being introduced.

Each competitor was also asked about their involvement in agriculture and gave insights into the farming in their states while the scores were tallied between rounds.

In the second round WA had a great run with their observational knowledge turning around their bottom placing on the first round leader board to finish it in second place.

The third round offered states a redemption with having picked a topic to be asked specific questions on with NSW and Vic doing exceptionally well with their topics.

NSW picked cropping while Vic selected sheep health and SA answered questions on the Merino sheep.

The final round was an all in penultimate round with as many general knowledge questions answered as possible within two minutes, but with a penalty of incorrect answers where points were deducted.

Mr Hall returned to the screen to announce the winner of the evening.



NSW took out first place, WA in second place, Vic came place, Qld was in fourth place and SA fifth.

Next years Australian Young Farmer Challenge National will be held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, celebrating it's bicentennial milestone in 2022.

