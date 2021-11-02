Footy legend recalls cancer heartache

MEN's health was in the spotlight during a recent sundowner at the LiveLighter Esperance Agricultural Show, instigated by show secretary, local farmer and author Fleur McDonald and sponsored by local agribusiness Farm & General.

Capping off a busy day at the show, the captive audience heard from guest speakers, West Coast Eagles premiership player and dual All Australian AFL footballer Glen Jakovich, Restorative Sexual Health Clinic nurse practitioner and sexologist Melissa Hadley Barrett and CBH Group chief external relations officer Brianna Peake.

While prostate cancer and the need for regular check-ups was the immediate focus, its impact on other aspects of male health including sexual function and mental wellbeing meant these topics were also part of the conversation.

"Tonight we are going to have the poo and wee talk, those awkward conversations that you don't want to have," Mr Jakovich said.

"But as someone who lost my dad to cancer when I was just 15 years old and now as a father of three, I believe we owe it to our wives, kids and loved ones to get checked regularly and properly.

"Knowledge is power.

"My dad was my hero.

"He was a market gardener, big, strong and resilient.

"He wasn't an emotional person, but he was the figurehead of our family and when I needed him most, he died.

"He got crook with what seemed like a flu in October 1988 and like so many men he kept working to provide for his family.

"On November 30, 1989, his 54th birthday, he was diagnosed with cancer and nine weeks later on February 19 at 7.45pm in Freo public hospital, my hero, my idol and role model, was dead.

"It was very tough.

"The following year aged just 16 years, I made my footy debut at South Fremantle, the club he loved so much.

"By the age of 21, I'd signed a four-year deal with the Eagles and played in three premierships for two wins.

"Life was good, but I didn't have my hero.

"I played with great team-mates, it was a testosterone-filled environment and you were taught not to show weakness, to look after your mates and you would walk over broken glass to protect them, but were we protecting ourselves?

"I played against blokes who were big and strong, who could knock over walls on the outside, but what about the inside?"

One, who he didn't play against but who left a lasting impression, was EJ (Ted) Whitten OAM.

"EJ loved Victoria, Victorians and Footscray (now Western Bulldogs) and hated WA," Mr Jakovich said.

"He had an aura, a presence, he was strong, tough and threatening and he wanted Vic to be number one and squash everyone else.

"In 1991, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"I didn't even know what that was back then but by age 62 years he too was dead.

"I have now been involved in the EJ Whitten Foundation football matches to raise awareness and funds for 15 years and I've spoken to his son (Ted Whitten junior) about EJ's path to diagnosis, which went something like this.

"The two of them were driving home from a footy game at the old Waverley Oval, and EJ kept asking him to pull over "so he could have a pie."

"It was a 40 minute drive and they stopped six times."

As Ted Junior recounted,

"Dad just couldn't pee.

"It's the first time I ever saw fear in his face.

"I said to him how long have you been like that and he said not long.

"I said how long and he replied a while.

"I asked again how long and he said about two years."

"They went to the doctor the very next day, but it was too late, it was right through his body," Mr Jakovich said.

"As I said before knowledge is power - just go and get checked!

"I've learnt the three important things that need checking are boobs, bums and balls with breast, bowel and prostate cancer the biggest cancer killers.

"My brothers (Allen and Gary) and I now have annual check-ups and we ring each other to talk about it.

Ms Hadley Barrett endorsed Mr Jakovich's sentiments about the importance of getting tested and said a positive diagnosis did not have to mean the end of life as you know it.

"There's an urban myth that if you're diagnosed with prostate cancer you'll never get an erection again and you'll have to wear nappies for the rest of your life," Ms Hadley Barrett said.

"Not anymore, these days 70 per cent of surgery patients will get back full pre-op function and 99pc won't have to wear nappies.

"It's just a simple blood test, no finger up the bum anymore, so why wouldn't you get tested?

"The other myth is when GP's tell you that you don't need this PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test unless you are over 50.

"Wrong, it should be 40 and older with family history, 45 to 50 and over with no history."

Testing and early diagnosis became even more important considering there was a 72pc increase in the risk of suicide in prostate diagnosis, particularly from fear around issues of incontinence and impotence.

As a remote area nurse for 15 years, nurse practitioner (in Geraldton) and now also sexual function specialist nurse Ms Hadley Barrett has worked with many rural and regional men, women and couples and says seeking help with relationship problems is key.

"There are so many effective tools available to help with sexual issues these days from pills, injections, creams, penis pumps etc but the biggest problems are couples don't talk about their issues and concerns and that affection has in many cases been forgotten in relationships," she said.

"My oldest patient is 96, his wife is 89 and they have sex three times a week by planning it and using stimulants.

"It's good for the brain and for physical health and well-being.

"If there is no sex in a relationship, then your partner is just your flatmate, so it's important to your life.

"And if you don't use it (your penis), you'll lose it, it will shrink.

"One in three men in this room will suffer from limp penis, something I see in many of my patients and which can be helped by needles, pills or penis pumps, think putting a rubber ring on a lamb's tail for the farmers among you, whereas women are mostly coming to me to ask about low libido which can mostly be fixed with creams.

"The big thing is being able to talk about it and don't be afraid to seek help," Ms Hadley Barrett said.

Speaking on behalf of CBH Group, Ms Peake said physical and mental wellbeing were issues close to the heart of the company.

"We love that we play our part in the supply chain in the 64 shires in which we operate in this State, to get your grain from your farm to the end market at the best price for you," Ms Peake said.

"But we are not just a grain delivery, storage and pricing business, we are a co-op involved in our community and with a voice for advocacy.

"Through our pillars and funding buckets we support mental health, arts and culture, capacity building (finding future leaders), grassroots grants for footy clubs, men's sheds and other community groups.

"Through our Community Investment Fund we have worked for several years with the Black Dog Institute to fund a Mental Wellness Program in regional communities, offering workshops and raising mental health awareness among health professionals, growers, teachers and high school students," Ms Peake said.

Last year CBH expanded this to a three-year, $600,000 partnership and three more mental health organisations, Lifeline WA, Youth Focus and Mental Illness Fellowship WA, were included in an effort to increase mental health services across grain growing regions.

"As part of this, in conjunction with Lifeline and our supporting partners, we launched the unique Regional Crisis Information Resource at this year's Newdegate Machinery Field Days," Ms Peake said.

"It's available in hard copy and also a downloadable version on our website and it outlines all the available services in regional areas.

"We are already on to our second print run with it."

