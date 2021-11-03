Brunswick Show a crowd pleaser

THE 90th anniversary of the Brunswick Agricultural Society (BAS) was celebrated at its annual LiveLighter show last month.

Glorious weather and an abundant season brought visitors out in their droves and there was plenty for them to see and do with all the usual agricultural show exhibits.

This year was a special focus on the transport industry, something close to the heart of BAS president Mark Talbot, Wedderburn Transport principal.

"The Celebrating Rural Transport theme is an acknowledgement of the role that transport has played not only in the history of our region but in the State of WA, highlighted even more so in these COVID times," Mr Talbot said.

"The Brunswick Show provides a great opportunity to showcase the best produce from our region and a valuable fundraising platform for local groups."

Not surprising given the agricultural bent of the region, cattle, both beef and dairy figured prominently in competitions and displays around the grounds.

In the stud section, 51 beef cattle from 18 exhibitors and nine breeds were presented for judges Clare King and Alexandra Riggall, Summit Gelbvieh stud, Narrikup.

The dairy section saw 31 head shown from seven exhibitors and three breeds, judged by Lachlan Fry.

A total of 68 steers and heifers of various breed mixes were entered in pairs and individual classes in the trade cattle section, which was judged by Michael Longford.

The subsequent auction saw a top price of $6250 and gross of $156,748.

Also auctioned was Clarabelle, the pink cow, which will become an annual auction item to raise funds for breast cancer.

This year it sold for $6500 to the Giacci family through their transport and logistics business MGM Bulk.

The Meating Place hosted all things beef, including the annual Harvey Beef boning and slicing championships and was also a great place to grab a freshly cooked steak burger.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.