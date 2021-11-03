Sire Shootout bulls average $25,292 in 2021

Sire Shootout winner Barronessa Holloway was originally bound for private sale but instead sold at the Rockhampton Brangus National for $23,000.

In a year when it felt like bulls needed little help in soaring to record levels, the entrants in ACM's Sire Shootout set the results bar even higher in 2021.

This year's competition attracted 103 bulls with 84 of them cleared under the hammer at public auctions to average $25,292, up on last year's 66 public auction bulls averaging $24,303.

The top price also climbed from $180,000 to $225,000 for Ben and Wendy Mayne's entry Texas Iceman R725 secured by Gloucester-based Macka's Angus for what was an Australian Angus record price at the time.

Despite evolving as a direct result of the cancellation of shows and sales following COVID-19 in 2020, ACM has announced the event will return for a third year in 2022.



Entries will open from May 26 to June 9 with the competition to air on the Facebook pages and websites of ACM's six agriculture mastheads across the country from June 28 to 30.

The competition will also welcome the inclusion of data sets during judging including estimated breeding values and raw scans, along with offering entrants the chance to showcase their animal from three video angles rather than just one.

For the second straight year in 2021, GDL were major partners of the competition pledging $10,000 in support.

GDL's Harvey Weyman-Jones said Sire Shootout offered great benefits for both bull breeders and buyers, with no limits on location.

"You don't have to win the competition to be in the game, all you have to do is be in it," he said.

"You are getting great exposure and some of the higher price bulls perhaps didn't earn a ribbon in the competition themselves but they came into their form at sale time after that exposure.

"We like this competition because it's all about marketing our client's cattle and allowing buyers to see what's coming up but we are also keen to put money back into the industry and the stud breeding industry."

Interestingly, again in 2021 it wasn't the Sire Shootout winner who brought the top money but the competition did aid as an important launchpad for Barronessa Holloway.

Initially entered for private sale, the strong interest in the Ultrablack bull after his win persuaded the Strazzeri family from the Atherton Tablelands to nominate the bull for the Rockhampton Brangus Sale where their draft of six bulls averaged $23,883.

Barronessa Holloway went on to sell for $23,000 to River Park Farms, Kenilworth.



Speaking on behalf of the stud, Jeff Strazzeri said they couldn't put a value on the level of exposure the competition offered.

"If you look at the actual follow up, the build up and all the online photos and stories; you couldn't put a value on that," he said.

"At the end of the day it's not a huge capital like going to a show when you have entry fees, transport and being with those animals. This only requires a bit of preparation and the videos.

"We usually sell 100 bulls every year by private treaty but that exposure with him means we only have six Brangus bulls we are holding for next year and apart from that we have only got young Charbrays."

Runner up 4 Ways MLR Qupid Q46E didn't get his Ekka berth but was still bound for the Queensland herd of Moongool Charolais, Yuleba, when they paid $52,500 through Elite Livestock Auctions.

This year Sire Shootout grew in every way; 21 more bulls competed from six states rather than four and viewers were up more than 3500 across Facebook and website platforms.

The viewers choice judging also attracted twice as many votes.

How the Sire Shootout winners sold

Runner-up 4 Ways Qupid sold for $52,500 to the Price family at Moongool Charolais and is pictured with Elders auctioneer Brian Wedemeyer and vendors Blake, Amy and David Whitechurch. Photo: Ben Harden

Sire Shootout winner - Barronessa Holloway - $23,000

Sire Shootout runner up - 4 Ways MLR Qupid Q46E - $52,500



Viewer's Choice winner - Cebella Brunswick - Passed in at auction and retained.

Bos indicus class 2nd place - Kandanga Valley Quinnell - $17,000

Bos indicus class 3rd place - Barronessa Cerrone - $26,000

Bos indicus class 4th place - Watasanta Policeman 2672 - $34,000

Bos indicus class 5th place - Byac Quarterback - $18,000

Nutrien's Howard Carter, auctioneer Paul Dooley and Tycolah's Rheni Austin and Ben Crowley with the $34,000 Tycolah Secret Agent Q007. Photo: Lucy Kinbacher

British class 1st place - Texas Beast Mode Q725 - $36,000

British class 2nd place -Tycolah Secret Agent Q007 - $34,000

British class 3rd place - Texas Ashland Q400 - $30,000

British class 4th place - Kylandee Quamby - $26,000

British class 5th place - Mountain Valley Gabba Q995 - $34,000

The $75,000 Palgrove Qracker with Jim Geaney from Geaney's at Charters Towers, Palgrove's Ben Noller and buyer Donald Burnett from Clermont. Photo: Lucy Kinbacher

European class 1st place - Moongool Quiz Master - $36,000

European class 3rd place - Palgrove Qracker Q2105E - $75,000

European class 4th place - Chardonnay Blackjack Q4E - $17,000

European class 5th place - Charnelle Quickstep - $16,000

Other Sire Shootout public sale bulls

Glengarry Judgement - $16,000

Glengarry Big Town - $12,000

Benelkay Quechua Q170 - $21,000

Glengarry Red Revenue - $4,000

Palmvale Escobar - $8,000

Glengarry Top Deck - $12,000

Bryvonlea Volvo - $18,000

Smithy's Countach - $19,000

Voewood Quinnlyn Q261 - $16,000

Palmvale Pinkerton - $12,000

Billabong Jedi 9323 - $65,000

Moongool Mr 347 - $27,500

JNH Outlaw - $20,000

Malabar TR Creed 1908 - $36,000

Malabar TR Rocky 1907 - $22,000

Garthowen Bad Attitude 3 - $14,000

Watasanta P.T 2688M - $100,000

Watasanta Prime Mover 2654 - $72,500

Watasanta Plentiful 2630 - $16,000

Mogul Kingston - $6,000

Mogul Kidman - $6,500

Lolita and Trevor Ford, with kids Chloe, Liam, Samuel, and Daniel, and Wattlebray Pin Up, knocked down to Lauren Burn, Tasmania, for $35,000. Photo: Hayley Kennedy

Sunny Lawn Eclipse 1431 - $12,000

Bundy Kawasaki - $9,000

Kandanga Valley Quarterback - $32,000

Benelkay Quartermaster Q012 - $30,000



JNH Mcgee - $30,000

Araketa Rhett - $10,000

JRL James Bond - $21,000

Vale View Carlos 2 - $17,000

JRL Numeral - $12,000

Wattlebray Pin Up - $35,000

Wingfield Quintain 3021 - $22,500

Minlacowie Xian 9130 - $30,000

Bundaleer Sir Jasper Manso - $9,000

Pentire Rome R22 - $22,000

Three generations of MacKenzies - Bruce, Jack and Robert with Jack's partner Alexandra Lynch - and Texas Iceman R725. Photo: Jamie Brown

Texas Iceman R725 - $225,000

Dorroughby Ringmaster - $18,000

Dorroughby Commander - $22,000

Blue Spark Rogue R05 - $11,000

Blue Spark Ragnarok R18 - $9,000

K5X Quality Q53 - $16,000

Warragundi Anzac Q078 - $14,000

Warragundi Jet Q005 - $7,000

Warragundi Quincy Q003 - $9,000

Warragundi Anzac Q027 - $11,000

Kidman Hitman Q067 - $28,000

Mountain Valley Quintrex Q418 - $26,000

Jaxson and Heidi Dolinski, Rosewood Speckle Parks, Rockhampton, with Dorroughby Commander Q20, who sold to Spotted Ridge stud for $22,000.

Ascot Phoenix P422 - $32,000

Ascot Quantum Q62E - $20,000

Ascot Quartermaster Q60E - $18,000

Ascot Revolution R320 - $47,000

Ascot Regent R120E - $38,000

Raff Napoleon N327 - $21,000

Lone Station Quick Draw - $10,000

Clay Gully Quasom - $17,000

ANC Quality Q378F - $17,000

ANC Quantum Leap Q55F - $8,000

Milford Braxton - $25,000

4 Ways Quantum Q22E - $40,000

Mala-Daki Shock N Awe Q13 - $14,000

BJF Thaiday Sean - $8,000

Tullayr Quadie - $17,000

Mt Mooney Quicksand - $8,000

BJF Chunk Donna Q407 - $16,000

Daraabah Quade - $20,000

Nangur Q954 - $12,000

Grangeburn Quickdraw - $20,000

Jarravale Q038 - $13,000

Yerwal Est Queenslander - $18,000

Joken Apollo

Voewood Quarry Q243 - Withdrawn from sale

Fairview Quota Q111 - Withdrawn from sale

Ascot Quickdraw Q399 - Withdrawn from sale

Palgrove Quiteabull Q1652E - Withdrawn from sale

Minnamurra Quicksilver Q2 - Withdrawn from sale

Billabong Jameson 9402 - Withdrawn from sale

Other Sire Shootout private sale bulls

Melander Quambatook

Bradford Regal Summit R001

Bandeeka Ruffian R30

Biarra Valley Royal

Bonnydale Dividend R43

Greenland Quantoro Q1

Redgums The Dude Q6 - Retained

Nampara Freightliner R11

Bundaleer Lazy George

PHA Queenslander Q37 - Retained

Wirrigai Conman

